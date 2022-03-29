Works set to begin on Council Chamber

Louth County Council has signed contracts for the redevelopment and refurbishment of the Drogheda Civic Offices in Fair Street in Drogheda.

The signing took place on Wednesday, March 23, between Louth County Council and Townlink Construction, Greenhills Buisness Park, Tallaght, Dublin.

The project is due to commence on site on March 28 2022 with an anticipated completion date of Autumn 2023.

Present at the signing were Joan Martin, Chief Executive, Louth County Council; Councillor Pio Smith, Cathaoirleach, Louth County Council; Drogheda Mayor James Byrne; David Caulfield, Managing Director, Townlink Construction and Joe Mc Carron, Director, Townlink Construction.

Mrs Martin said, “I am delighted that this contract has been signed. The redevelopment and extension to the Drogheda Civic Offices has been an objective of Louth County Council for many years and is an important milestone.

“When the works are completed the facilities for the public will be greatly improved and two currently unoccupied buildings will be brought back to life and will provide additional community facilities. This project will also tie in with the proposed URDF Westgate Vision Redevelopment works”.

Cllr Smyth, also welcomed the contract signing, “The signing of the contracts for the civic buildings in Drogheda is a substantial investment and is a good news story for the town. When the project is completed Drogheda will have a Council Chamber and Civic Offices second to none.”

Mayor Byrne, commented, “It is fantastic to finally see the signing of contracts to redevelop the Council Chamber and adjoining building on Fair Street after seeing them vacant for so long. It will give the street a new lease of life with the creation of much needed civic spaces, both inside and outside. I’m pleased that the works will commence without delay and that it should be completed by the end of next year.”

The redevelopment of Drogheda Civic Offices will consist of the complete refurbishment and creative re-use of two existing unoccupied Protected Structures within the Architectural Conservation Area of Fair Street, as well as the construction of a New Link Building which will sensitively connect these historic structures together in order to create an exemplary civic office complex.

The site has significant frontage onto Fair Street and the contemporary intervention has been designed to respect, reveal and enhance the restored features of the protected structures whilst also providing a new public entrance, gateway and plaza.

Once opened to the public the new facility will house a number of administrative and community spaces for Louth County Council. A high standard of sustainable development was set for this project to vastly improve on the environmental impact of the current council buildings on site. This has been delivered through the introduction of a series of measures such as rainwater recovery, photovoltaic panels and robust energy efficient LED luminaries to significantly reduce water and energy consumption relative to the existing office accommodation.

The New Link Building in particular also has a sedum grass roof which will improve the visual and environmental impact of the building, whilst helping improve biodiversity within the urban environment.

Building Design Partnership have been appointed as lead designers for the project, with Townlink Construction as Works Contractor.

Mr David Caulfield, Managing Director, Townlink Construction remarked, “We are delighted to have been appointed by Louth County Council to construct the new Civic Offices in Drogheda. The new building combined with the refurbishment of the former council chamber and historic buildings is a very prestigious project and will bring new life to the Fair Street area. We are looking forwards to working with the Council and the entire design team led by BDP to realise what will be fantastic project for the town of Drogheda.