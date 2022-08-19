Works continue on Drogheda Wastewater Treatment Plant

A significant amount of work has already been completed including major works to the odour control units.

Irish Water are continuing to heavily invest in Drogheda, with an extensive programme of works at Drogheda Wastewater Treatment Plant and the local wastewater network underway.

The works are said to be progressing well and are part of a priority project being implemented in relation to the management of wastewater treatment in Drogheda.

A significant amount of work has already been completed including major works to the odour control units, the three primary settlement tanks and two aeration tanks at the treatment plant.

The installation of additional treatment at the East Meath and Bryanstown pumping stations, that pump wastewater to the treatment plant, has also been completed which has reduced the potential of odours arising due to the septicity of the wastewater whilst it travels in the pipe network to the treatment plant.

Jetting of the sewers continues on a phased basis in strategic points across the wastewater network and on an ongoing basis, with the aim of clearing any blockages or build-up that could cause or contribute to odours, especially during the current weather conditions.

Crews at Bryanstown Pumping Station are also reviewing the application rates of the odour suppressant to further mitigate against potential odours during the hot weather.

Irish Water is also progressing works to replace the anaerobic digesters on a phased basis over the next two years while the plant remains fully operational.

To safely facilitate these works, the digestion process has been switched off, and the digestion of sludge on-site has temporarily stopped until the digesters have been replaced. One anaerobic digester has been fully dismantled on-site and the second tank has been fully cleaned out for future works.

Speaking about the works and progress made to date, Redmond Burke, Irish Water, said, “Carrying out works to Drogheda’s wastewater infrastructure and reducing any potential for odours to arise from the treatment plant or sewer network is a top priority for Irish Water.

"The works, including the replacement of the anaerobic digester onsite, represents a significant investment by Irish Water and we will continue to provide regular updates on the works until the project has been completed.”

Irish Water has also commissioned an independent odour analysis and report of Drogheda Wastewater Treatment Plant. Irish Water will continue to ensure that all appropriate and additional measures are taken at the site, ensuring the plant operates at the highest standards possible within the current infrastructure.

Irish Water continues to work closely with its contractor, EPS Limited, who operate the treatment plant, and our colleagues in Louth and Meath County Councils who manage the wastewater network on behalf of Irish Water.