Work starts on Primary Care Centre serving East Meath area

Work has commenced at the new East Meath Primary Care Centre near Tesco in Bettystown.

It is hoped that the long-awaited Primary Care Centre that will service the East Meath area will be open before the end of the year.

There has been a broad welcome for the news that work has commenced on what will be a state of the art health facility for the area, located close to the Tesco supermarket in Bettystown.

Local Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd said he was delighted to get confirmation from the HSE that work has started.

“This is a project I have campaigned for such a long time to address the emerging needs of the population which as we know has increased significantly over recent years,” said Deputy O’Dowd.

“The HSE have confirmed to me that works at the Bettystown Town Centre site commenced officially last Tuesday and that their expectation is that the Primary Care Services will be operational by the end of the year.”

The project has experienced a number of delays but following successful negotiations between the HSE and the proposed developer, the HSE have now entered into an Agreement to Lease for the premises which is located adjacent to Tesco.

The new state of the art centre when complete will include services such as Psychology, Speech and Language Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Public Health Nursing, Physiotherapy Services, Social Work, Counselling, Podiatry Diabetes and services for Older People.

"This will be another massive boost for our great community, ensuring we can all access appropriate services locally,” added local councillor Sharon Tolan.