Work progressing on new €12m Civic Offices in Fair Street

The council chambers were destroyed in a fire 13 years ago and will form part of the new Civic Offices.

The redevelopment and extension to the Drogheda Civic Offices in Fair Street is progressing well, with the planned completion date of the end of this year on target.

The total cost of the new facilities is set at €12m.

The long-derelict council chambers, which were destroyed in a mystery fire 13 years ago, are being restored to their former glory, and work is advanced on the other former Community Services Building and demolition of the old Valhalla building.

“When the works are completed the facilities for the public will be greatly improved and two currently unoccupied buildings will be brought back to life and will provide additional community facilities.,” said Louth County Council CEO Joan Martin. “This project will also tie in with the proposed URDF Westgate Vision Redevelopment works”.

The redevelopment of Drogheda Civic Offices consists of the complete refurbishment and creative re-use of two existing unoccupied Protected Structures within the Architectural Conservation Area of Fair Street, as well as the construction of a New Link Building which will sensitively connect these historic structures together in order to create an exemplary civic office complex.

The site has significant frontage onto Fair Street and the contemporary intervention has been designed to respect, reveal and enhance the restored features of the protected structures whilst also providing a new public entrance, gateway and plaza.

Once opened to the public the new facility will house a number of administrative and community spaces for Louth County Council. A high standard of sustainable development was set for this project to vastly improve on the environmental impact of the current council buildings on site. This has been delivered through the introduction of a series of measures such as rainwater recovery, photovoltaic panels and robust energy efficient LED luminaries to significantly reduce water and energy consumption relative to the existing office accommodation.

The New Link Building in particular also has a sedum grass roof which will improve the visual and environmental impact of the building, whilst helping improve biodiversity within the urban environment.