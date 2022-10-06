Work ongoing to ‘clean up’ Hallidays Mills in Dundalk and prevent a ‘no go area’ emerging

Louth County Council say they are working with the owners of Dundalk apartment complex Hallidays Mills to prevent it becoming a “no-go area”.

Councillors on Dundalk Municipal District Committee heard at the October meeting that the local authority are working with Co-operative Housing Ireland (CHI) to address the issues which had been raised by residents.

Cllr. Sean Kelly asked if there had been a request for the council to attend a meeting in relation to the concerns raised by people living at Hallidays Mills.

Senior Executive Officer John Lawrence told members the council was in “constant contact’ with the housing body in relation to Hallidays Mills.

He stressed that the complex was owned and operated by CHI, but added “We are pro-actively working with them to resolve issues. Our intention is to help clean up the place so it does not become a no-go area.”

He told councillors that Hallidays Mills was significant as it provided one bedroomed units, which were greatly sought after, with over 900 applications on the housing waiting list for this type of accommodation.

Cllr. Conor Keelan noted that the Dundoogan estate was also raised. He added that like Hallidays Hills, these are new housing locations, saying the council should also be giving “reassurance” to residents that they wouldn’t become “trapped” when problems arise.

Read More

John Lawrence added that in relation to Dundoogan, the area had become “heavily populated”. He said that management here was by the housing body, Tuath. Housing bodies dealt with issues that arose in their developments, including anti social behaviour.

Cllr. Sean Kelly asked what the procedure was when people living in Hallidays Mills wanted to move. He added that residents there wanted a council official to attend a meeting, saying that it “looks like we are washing our hands off these people” after they had been nominated by the council for a housing unit.

John Lawrence responded that it was “unfair” as Louth County Council are “constantly engaging with CHI”.

Cllr. Maeve Yore said it was “extremely frustrating” to hear that people who had been given homes had been making life so difficult for their neighbours, adding “We shouldn’t be giving them houses, they should be left to paddle their own canoe.”

Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Kevin Meenan said he had been “inundated with calls” from people living in Hallidays Mills who had been facing huge problems. He added that the understood there were “good intentions” but that they “hadn’t worked out.”

In relation to Dundoogan, he said it was a large area of housing built on the edge of town. The location meant that “many young people have nothing to do, they can’t even get to a shop.”

He said the council had “done this thirty or forty years ago, building large housing developments outside of town, with no services near them,” but felt that lessons had not been taken from the past.

Cllr. Meenan said a meeting should be held with the relevant housing bodies and the council.

Mr. Lawrence added that all of the housing bodies would have officers working in Louth.

Cllr. Liam Reilly agreed that it would be “helpful to meet” as there were “quite a number of housing bodies operating across the county.”