Work ongoing to bring Narrow Water Bridge project to tender

A projection of how the Narrow Water Bridge would look once completed

Work is ongoing to bring the long awaited Narrow Water Bridge tender, after the major project was awarded €3 million in funding, it emerged in the Dáil this week.

The cross-border project is led by Louth County Council, supported by the ‘Shared Island Fund’, and has been mooted as a potential iconic landmark that would boost tourism for the region.

Minister of State for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Deputy Malcolm Noonan provided an update on the project, saying that the shared Island unit was ‘designed to fund strategic north-south projects that implement the commitments and objectives on Shared Island set out in the programme for government.’

The bridge will connect Cornamucklagh, Omeath, with Narrow Water near Warrenpoint in County Down.

The Minister added: “Following a Government decision in June 2021, An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin announced the approval of an initial €3m in funding from the Shared Island Fund to take the project forward to tender stage.”

“Work is underway in this regard, led by Louth County Council and overseen by my Department in this jurisdiction, and the Department of Infrastructure in Northern Ireland.

The Government is committed in its support for this important project, with funding for future years to be determined once firm costings are available and the tender development process has been completed.”

In its monthly report to councillors, Louth County Council said that they continue to work with designers “to progress the collating of the numerous files together in relation to the project, to ascertain a programme for the project and services, and approvals required to bring the scheme to construction phase.”