Work begins on World War1 memorial for Dundalk

Work is underway on a World War 1 Memorial, commemorating the 310 men from Co Louth who lost their lives in WW1, on the green area in front of Dundalk Garda Station at The Crescent, Dundalk.

Dundalk was the only major town in Louth without a memorial to commemorate the soldiers from Louth who lost their lives on the battlefields of Europe from 1914 to 1918 during the First World War.

There are already World War 1 memorials in Drogheda, Collon and Ardee, while the one in Castlebellingham was erected by the Bellingham family in 1920.

The idea was first mooted at the old Dundalk Town Council in April 2014 with cross-party support for a proposal by the chairman Cllr Eamonn O’Boyle and Cllr Mark Dearey to erect a memorial to mark the centenary of the start of the First World War was passed.

A working group was established but the Town Council was abolished two months later. Members of the Dundalk Municipal District continued to push for the memorial and funding for the project was allocated through the Peace IV programme in 2018.

The War Memorial, which will be made from polished grainite, will be situated on a raised circular landscaped bed, close to the neighbouring Garda Station, between the Carrick and Ardee Roads in Dundalk. The site is currently the location of a small green, owned and maintained by Louth County Council.