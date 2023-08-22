Women’s Lap of Louth a fitting tribute to tragic triathlete Sarah Fagan

Karen Dowling and Patrice Matthews, SAFE Castlebellingham at the Women's Lap of Louth in aid of SAFE and Rape Crisis North East. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Geraldine Donaghy and Bríd Quigley, Cuchulainn Cycling Club, Patrice Matthews, SAFE, Emma Griffin, Rape Crisis NE, Karen Dowling, SAFE and Jacqueline Healy, Cuchulainn Cycling Club at the Women's Lap of Louth in aid of SAFE and Rape Crisis North East. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Paula Kelly, Mary Gilmore, Jacqueline Healy and Una Breen at the Women's Lap of Louth in aid of SAFE and Rape Crisis North East. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Mairead Twohig and Bríd Quigley at the Women's Lap of Louth in aid of SAFE and Rape Crisis North East. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The Support Team.....Ciaran O'Shaughnessy, Tony Richardson, Francis Laverty and Donal Kierans members of the support team at the Women's Lap of Louth in aid of SAFE and Rape Crisis North East. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Helping Hand....Karl Dolan with Colette Dolan (Left) and Edel Crehan at the Women's Lap of Louth in aid of SAFE and Rape Crisis North East. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

In High Spirits....Tara Bissett, Maura Lowe, Deirdre Kearney, Margaret O'Riordan and Nuala Hazzard at the Women's Lap of Louth in aid of SAFE and Rape Crisis North East. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Roisin Richardson, Sarah Murphy and Lisa Power at the Women's Lap of Louth in aid of SAFE and Rape Crisis North East. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The Women’s Lap of Louth, which took place on Sunday as part of the Her Outdoors 2023 programme, proved a fitting tribute to Dundalk cyclist Sarah Fagan, who lost her life just weeks ago while competing in a triathalon in France.

Sarah had been a member of the organising committee and hosts Cuchulainn Cycling Club dedicated the event to her memory.

Her close friend and fellow cyclist Yvonne Cummins from Cuchulainn CC paid a lovely tribute to the 48 year-old pharmacist from Old Muirhevna, at the start of the event, while a banner featuring photos of Sarah remembered her as a dedicated and valued member of the club, who was an adventurous sportswoman whose memory will life on.

Over 270 participants took part in the event, including many who had travelled from around the country and who praised the club for organising the event.

The male marshals on the day were a great support and the food stops were very well run and much appreciated. The mechanical back up and support was outstanding- no one felt alone or unsafe on route.

As the cyclists arrived back at DkIT Sport, there was a great atmosphere with food and music,

The hard-working organising committee were praised highly for all their efforts and on the success of the event.

"We had a number of ladies taking part on their own or for their first time but were made feel very welcome and encouraged by anyone they met on route,” said commitee member Mary Gilmore.

Presentations were made charities by SAFE Project Castlebellingham and The Rape Crisis North East.

The organisers wish to thank all their supporters, sponsors, those who helped out on the day and DkIT Sport for the use of their facilities.