‘Women of Independence’ recalls a bloody time in Irish history

Filming has wrapped on the second in a trilogy of productions marking the Decade of Centenaries in Louth that tell the stories of key incidents in that defining period of history.

Women of Independence’ is the follow-up to An Tain Arts Centre’s very successful ‘Easter Service’ promenade theatre which took place in Dundalk in 1916 to mark the centenary of the Easter Rising.

It gives voice to women who witnessed the terrible bloodshed with preceded our country gaining independence from British rule.

