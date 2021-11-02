‘Women of Independence’ recalls a bloody time in Irish history

Filming has wrapped on the second in a trilogy of productions marking the Decade of Centenaries in Louth that tell the stories of key incidents in that defining period of history.

‘Women of Independence’ is the follow-up to An Tain Arts Centre’s very successful ‘Easter Service’ promenade theatre which took place in Dundalk in 1916 to mark the centenary of the Easter Rising.

It gives voice to women who witnessed the terrible bloodshed with preceded our country gaining independence from British rule.

Director Paul Hayes had plans for another ambitious production to celebrate the centenary of the War of Independence but the COVID-19 pandemic put paid to that.

Instead of a large scale community theatre performance, Paul devised a pared down production for filming which can now be watched around the world as well as at a special screening in An Tain Arts Centre in early December.

Paul, whose involved with community theatre goes back to his work in Drogheda, began making plans for the War of Independence centenary production back in 2017.

‘As the War lasted from 1919 to 1921 we had thought we had plenty of time for the production as we could stage it anytime during the 100 years celebrations of that period.”

They had commissioned Drogheda researcher Niall O’Brien to look at stories from people in Co Louth from those turbulent years .

"We wanted the stories from ordinary people who had lived through those times, stories which mightn’t have been told before,” says Paul.

The stories are told through the eyes of Deirdre Spillane, Máire Fitzpatrick, Mary Kate Harte and Marie Lea-Wilson, based on their testimonies of how their brothers and husband had been killed during the War of Independence.

A cast of 23 community actors was being assembled and the plan was for the production to be staged in three sites in Dundalk, Ardee and Drogheda where memorials have been erected to men who had all been taken from their homes and murdered by the Black and Tans.

“We were really excited about this but when COVID-19 hit, we had to change our plans,” says Paul. ‘What we’re doing now is very different than what we had originally planned.”

Paul asked Dundalk writer Conor McGinnity, who was writer-in-residence in An Tain Arts Centre in summer 2020, to write a play based on the research carried out by Niall O’Brien.

The result is ‘Women of Independence’ which recounts the murders of brothers John and Patrick Watters from Dundalk, Patrick Tierney from Ardee and Sean Moran from Drogheda, as well as the murder of RIC District Inspector Percival Lea-Wilson, in Gorey, Co Wexford.

“We wanted to presented the stories from a woman’s point of view as often their voices aren’t heard in Irish history,” says Paul.

“The script is based on the testimonies which the women gave, with their original words making up 60 per cent of the narrative, with Conor weaving his magic to create the other 40 per cent.”

When casting this production, Paul says that he went back to the women who had parts in Easter Service and invited them to get involved in this new play.

"They are all community actors, not professional, and we began reading the script and doing rehearsals over Zoom and, as the restrictions lifted, in An Tain.”

Aine Coleman from Dundalk plays the role of Deirdre Spillane, who tells the story of Patrick Tierney Ardee . She says “I wanted to get involved in the project because I have a love for acting and the history of The Easter Rising really interests me. Also being from a part of ‘ An Easter Service’ made me very much want to be apart of the follow-up also.”

She said she is really enjoying being part of the production is very grateful to be able to tell these women's stories and keep the history alive to this day. “

It’s also been a pleasure rehearsing with everyone each week and seeing it all come together.”

Similarly, Nicola Devine who plays Mary-Kate Harte, sister of the Watters Brothers “I was drawn to ' Women of Independence" when she heard that stories from that particular period in Ireland's struggle were being told through a woman's eyes and that the script was created from real life testimonies. Much written in the history books is told from the men's perspective.”

“I'm enjoying seeing places I often walk past in the Louth area, being brought to life through these stories, learning of local men who gave their lives and how they've been remembered. I'll never walk down Quay St. in Dundalk or Tierney St. in Ardee again without thinking of those men and the effects their murders had on the women who loved them.”

The role of Marie Fitzpatrick, is played by Bianca Browne.

"I've worked on several other Upstate projects in the past and I have had some amazing experiences, meeting new people and creating life long friendships. I've learned many new and creative ways of telling a story, everytime pushing myself further personally and as an actor."Carmel Ennis who plays the part of Marie Lea-Wilson, who have the murder of her RIC officer husband, studied medicine and became a leading paediatrician, says that she is “ very happy to be working with Upstate again, this time with the added bonus of An Tain Arts Centre, and to be once again romping around the historic towns of Louth and exploring the endless source of story seeping out of the streets and walls there .

“It’s a pure joy to be working alongside such a bunch of talented and funny beauties on women's stories from a harsh time in Irish history . History/herstory always present, we are all changed and affected by the process.”

The cast came together to perform the play at the end of October and it was filmed for screening and streaming at a later date.

Paul explains that the decision to make it a filmed play rather than a live performance was made back in February/March when there was no guarantee that things would have opened up.

Presenting the production as a filmed play meant that a whole new level of technical requirements were needed to bring viewers a polished product and he is satisfied that they have achieved that.

Alongside the four actresses, An Tain’s musicians-in-residence, fiddle player Zoe Conway and drummer James Mackin were invited to get involved with the project as was dancer-in-residence Fiona Keenan-O’Brien. Artists Declan Kelly and Els Boghart designed the set and costumes with Sandra Taylor as costume assistant.

Director of photography was Steven Larkin, with David Geary as camera man,

with Denis Twomey in charge of lighting design, Dave Durnin on sound. Declan Mallon was the assistant director, Dylan Connolly was the production manager and Eoin Hannaway the stage manager.

A live screening of ‘Women of Independence” will take place on Sunday December 5th in An Tain Arts Centre while an on-line screening will take place two days earlier on Friday December 3rd.

"We’re really excited about this and a great positive of it being a filmed production is that people across the world can see it,” says Paul.

