Women continue in positions of prominence in Louth County Council

The outgoing chairperson of Dundalk Muniicpal District, Cllr Kevin Meenan congratuates Cllr Sean Kelly on his election as chairperson for the coming year

Newly elected Mayor of Drogheda Eileen Tully (left) accepts the chains of office from outgoing Mayor Cllr. Michelle Hall .

Cllr. Paula Butterly the new Cathaoirleach of Louth Co Council elected on monday morning in County Hall.

Female councillors in Louth County Council continued in positions of prominence at County Hall on Monday, June 1 as two female councillors were elected as Cathaoirleach and Leas-Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council.

Cllr. Paula Butterly the new Cathaoirleach of Louth Co Council elected on monday morning in County Hall.

Cllr. Paula Butterly was elected as the new Cathaoirleach at the annual meeting of Louth County Council. She was presented with the chains of office for the coming year by outgoing Cathaoirleach Cllr. Conor Keelan, and is only the third woman to take the chair.

Cllr. Andrea McKevitt was elected as Leas-Cathaoirleach, making it an historic first at Louth County Council, with two women holding the top posts.

It is the second time two women have held the top posts at Louth County Council, following the election of Cllr. Dolores Minogue and Cllr. Michelle Hall in 2020.

Women are also taking a lead role across the Municipal Districts, with Cllr. Eileen Tully recently elected as Mayor of Drogheda Borough Council, and Cllr. Dolores Minogue the new Cathaoirleach at Ardee Municipal District.

Newly elected Mayor of Drogheda Eileen Tully (left) accepts the chains of office from outgoing Mayor Cllr. Michelle Hall .

Earlier this month Cllr. Sean Kelly was elected Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District, with Cllr. John Reilly the new Leas-Cathaoirleach.

Cllr. Kevin Callan was elected Deputy Mayor of Drogheda Borough District, with Cllr. John Sheridan taking on the role a Leas-Cathaoirleach at Ardee Municipal District.