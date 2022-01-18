Women cannot remain ‘living in fear’

Part of the large attendance at the vigil held in Dundalk for the late Ashling Murphy. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

People of all ages and gender lay candles at the vigil held in Dundalk for the late Ashling Murphy. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

She was going for a run. It was a sentence that resonated with the women of Ireland and those who love them as the country reacted in horror to the murder of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy in Tullamore last Wednesday.

Every murder is vile but it was shocking confirmation that women are not even safe while doing an everything activity like going for a run in broad daylight that released a deluge of sorrow and anger in the days following the young teacher’s murder.

Vigils have been taking place around the country and further afield as people sought to express their sympathy to her heartbroken family and friends, and to show their revulsion at the violence which took yet another woman’s life.

On Friday evening, wrapped up in winter coats, hats and scarves, the women of Dundalk and surrounding areas made their way to the Market Square. They walked on their own, with friends, mothers and daughters, sister, with their husbands, sons and mothers.

They brought candles and tears as they stood under the golden glow from the town’s Christmas tree which had been a symbol of hope for many during the darkest days of winter.

A makeshift shrine emerged with candles, flowers and balloons bearing Aishling’s name as people silently paid their own tributes to the young woman whose life was cut short. A minute’s silence was observed as speakers expressed their sympathy to her family and called for an end to violence against women.

Addressing the vigil, which was organised by Outcomers Dundalk and other community groups. Ann Larkin from Dundalk Women’s Aid stand that they were standing in solidarity with Ashling’s family and with communities all around the country and with the families of the many who had lost their lives to violence.

It was, she continued, “really encouraging” to see the presence of so many men who were “standing with women against violence against women.”

She said that the actions of one person had stolen Ashling’s young life and her loss from her family, her community, her school was “immeasurable”

“The taking of this young women’s live has has ignited something in people in the length and breath of Ireland. People have come out in droves to stand with her family and against the violence that took her from them.”

“This could have happened in any Irish town or village, it could have been on the Navvy Bank or the River Walk here in Dundalk, it could have been any of our daughters, sisters, nieces, mothers, friends or colleagues,” she said.

“It has been other families experience over the years. Our own community is no stranger to the violent death of women.”

“There’s a sense of helplessness and hopelessness across the country this week People are shell-shocked, some speechless, some vocal, some afraid, some only now hearing what it’s like to be a woman in their town or village. Questions are being asked about what can be done to make the world safer for women and children. There is much that needs to be done but it will take all of us to make it happen.”

She recalled how Women’s Aid was founded in 1994 by six women concerned about the prevelance of violence against women and children.

“Since then Women’s Aid Dundalk has worked towards the goal of eliminating violence against women and children, and last year we worked with in excess of one thousand women. I can say with confidence there are women and children alive because of the actions of those women back in 1994.”

“Hopelessness paralyses people. It makes us look at the horror and magnitude of the situation and feel miniscule and impodent in the situation. But once you choose hope anything is possible,” she said.

Ann concluded by asking the crowd not to forget why them came out but to remember the feelings that made them turn up and to call out behaviour that is abusive towards women.

Grace McArdle Manager Rape Crisis Centre North East, expressed deepest heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues and the young students of Ashling Murphy whose life was brutally taken.

“Women across Ireland today are feeling overwhelmed with emotions, filled with grief, anger, sadness and despair.”

She noted that “Ashling was only 23 years of age, a primary school teacher with her whole future ahead of her.”

“Ashling had been jogging in daylight, something many women do on a regular basis,” she said.

“Aishling was living her life, something she should have had the freedom to do. That was taken away from her. Ashling’s life was so short lived, so cruelly taken.

As Manager of Rape Crisis North East she called for the Government to step up and take action.

“Something clearly needs to change. Women need the freedom to stop living in fear. Women need to be able to live a life without being on constant alert.”

She spoke about how women have “a list on how to keep safe, the check in phone calls, the screenshots of the taxis we travel in, the route we take running, walking, the route we take home. Leaving the house is not so simple any more. For many women it is a risk and a real fear.”

“Telling women to take precautions legitimises the idea that this is acceptable, that it is acceptable for women to live in fear. If women take precautions, then there is no need to act, no need for the Government to take action, the criminal justice system, the companies responsible for allowing inappropriate abuse to take place Something has to change for us to feel safe in the world again.”

She called for action to be taken against gender-based violence, saying this has to start in primary schools,

The vigil ended with fiddler player Zoe Conway and her husband guitarist John McIntrye playing a piece of traditional music called ‘Mna na hEireann.

Zoe said it was “a great honour to play a tune in memory of Ashling.”

“I feel like I am here to represent the Irish music community across Ireland of which Ashling was a huge part of and a vibrant member.”

