Witness appeal after Dundalk hi-jacking incident

Dundalk gardai have launched an appeal for witnesses following a frightening hijacking incident on the edge of town.

Gardaí are investigating the hijacking of a vehicle in Dundalk after a car was stolen on the N52 at Racecourse Road Dundalk on Friday last, January 28th.

A spokesman confirmed the incident occurred shortly after 6.30pm when the driver of a Volkswagen Golf was approached and threatened to hand over the keys of the car. The car was then stolen.

The vehicle has since been recovered, but the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have video footage, including dash cam footage to make contact with them at Dundalk on (042) 9388400.

No arrests have yet been made.