Willow tunnel will be a welcome addition to ABACAS garden

The boys and girls of Drogheda ABACAS Special School are in for a treat thanks to a new initiative from the AXA Parks Run fund, which can be shared with the whole commumity.

The Congress Avenue school and Autism Support Louth&Meath are taking part in a national drive to promote local green spaces, biodiversity and community connections, and the project will fund the creation, design and planting of a living willow tunnel in the Sensory Garden at the school, which is used extensively by local youth clubs and summer camps as well as the students from the school and parent meet ups.

People of all ages will have access to a green space which will not only help improve health and wellbeing but will also seek address the bio-diversity emergency which has seen many flowers, plants, trees and animals in danger, or in some cases disappear.

“The support of the AXA Parks Fund through The Community Foundation for Ireland is a great help in turning our vision into reality. Local green spaces are vital assets which should be protected, promoted and supported,” says Jacinta Walsh from ABACAS. “Our work now will not only deliver benefits for the children and teenagers using the sensory garden now but will help ensure the survival of our local biodiversity to be enjoyed for generations to come.”

An area will be dug out from a concrete space for planting and the living willow will be planted in specially dug trenches to support growth. The willow will grow each year and will either be woven back into the tunnel structure or cut and replanted to create another living willow sculpture.

This creates a visually beautiful and interactive sensory space for the autistic children using the space and also for all visitors and passers by as well as adding to the biodiversity of the Sensory Garden.

This project is one of 84 being undertaken by community groups across Ireland with funding totalling €900,000 from the AXA Parks Fund.

“AXA Parks is about helping local communities to thrive by empowering them with the resources they need to bring projects to life. Small, local groups continue to work tirelessly to deliver meaningful projects in their local communities,” adds Antoinette McDonald, Director of Marketing at AXA.

“AXA Parks is helping enhance and develop green spaces for people of all ages and will be a gathering point for local communities, and it hands communities the tools they need to make change in their own areas, centring local expertise and insight in an inspiring range of projects across the island supporting thriving ecosystems and stronger communities,” added Denise Charlton, Chief Executive of The Community Foundation for Ireland.

