Willing volunteers needed for Darkness into Light events locally

This year's Drogheda Darkness into Light takes place on May 7th, with other events on in East Meath and Mid Louth.

After two years of pandemic enforced restrictions, the Drogheda committee is looking forward to the return of Drogheda Darkness Into Light on May 7th 2022, at O’Raghallaigh’s GAA grounds, North Road at 4.30am .

"In addition to the now traditional Hope Walk, we also continue to invite participants to take part in their own way,” says volunteer and organiser Cormac Craig. “The Drogheda DIL Committee would like to thank the local businesses and community groups for their continued support with this event, which is the major fundraiser for Pieta and its journey in suicide prevention in Ireland”.

There will also be walks in East Meath, Dunleer, Ardee and other parts of Louth.

“Reach out to us on social media if you have any questions in relation to the event and we look forward to seeing you all on May 7th,” adds Cormac. “We love to see all your photographs too.”

The committee is also seeking stewards and volunteers to help with refreshments at the Darkness into Light event.

Volunteers to help with refreshments will meet at the O’Raghallaigh’s GAA grounds at 4am. Stewards will meet at the O’Raghalllaigh’s GAA grounds at 3:15am and will marshal the route. A short briefing will be held before the event. Stewards will direct people at junctions and encourage people. If you can help out for a few hours your efforts will help to make this vital event happen. You will be helping to raise funds for Pieta House, to raise awareness of suicide prevention and to help bring many people together to walk / run in solidarity and remember friends and loved ones who have died by suicide. If you can help out please get in touch through Facebook chat Drogheda Darkness into Light or send a comment.

Full details on how to register and join in are on darknessintolight.ie.or information on Pieta's services can be found at pieta.ie.