Wildflowers planting in cemetery gives overgrown look

‘The graveyard is like the Wild West for wildflowers,’ a councillor has claimed at the September meeting of Dundalk Municipal District.

Cllr Maeve Yore’s comments came after a number of complaints about Louth County Council’s ‘grow wild’ policy at St Patrick’s Cemetery in Dowdallshill which includes the planting of wildflower seeds.

Signs have been erected to inform the public that an area is managed and that the grass is left to encourage wildlife.

However, Cllr Yore said while she appreciated the efforts being made, ‘it makes the place shabby and untidy’.

Cllr Séan Kelly added he agreed with the ‘Wild West’ statement.

He called for councillors to get on-site with engineers and for a progress report.

Cllr Conor Keelan said he had no issue with the wildflowers that have been grown but he felt they were inappropriate for the area in question.

‘It does look unkempt.’

He requested that a meeting take place as soon as possible to address the wildflower matter, maintenance and other plans for the graveyard.

Cllr Keelan said councillors supported the county-wide wildflower initiative but there was a problem (with it) in the main cemeteries.

Cllr Tomás Sharkey remarked that his ancestors in Dowdallshill would be ‘glowing’ at the thought of wildflowers on their graves.

‘Do we want wildflowers? We have to decide what we want.’

Senior Executive Engineer Martin McCreesh said agreement was needed on the graveyard. There were a lot of different points of view.

He agreed to send an engineer to a meeting ‘to embrace your thoughts’.

Cllr Yore, one of a number of councillors on a St Patrick’s Cemetery working group, said they had not been consulted about the wildflowers.