Widespread concern over removal of public toilets from latest Westgate Vision plan

Elected members of Louth County Council have raised concern with aspects of the projected Westgate Vision project planned for Drogheda.

Following a detailed presentation given by the Turley Planning Strategic Communications team on behalf of Louth County Council, it was clear there are still some loose ends as far as councillors are concerned.

One issue that all members agreed upon was the removal of the public toilets on Georges Street at part of the Westgate area, with no plans to reinstall them.

Mayor Michelle Hall raised her concern on this point saying that public toilets are necessary and if there is any hope of attracting tourism to the town then plans need to be made.

Additionally, Councillor Joanna Byrne questioned the safety protocols that will be implemented in relation to the Riverfront area, highlighting that many have lost their lives to the Boyne and adequate railings should be installed.

Councillor Paddy McQuillan said, “I think it was an excellent presentation, it will really enhance the whole area. I also believe this is an opportunity for the installation of a changing place facility. You can see from the size of the presentation that it is wheelchair friendly and disability friendly. Lets make it totally friendly and inclusive for all by installing a changing place.”

Members were advised that the Louth County Council project, which is funded by the Urban Regeneration Development Fund, will be submitted for planning approval in the coming weeks.

The Westgate Vision in Drogheda will focus on recovering the streetscape, providing high quality public spaces and acting as a catalyst for positive regeneration and supporting development of the town. The overall vision links a series of urban spaces together to create a stronger connection and visibility to the riverfront.

The project is set to define the overall usages of four character areas: Westgate, Medieval Wall, the Abbey and the Riverfront marking its heritage and providing links to the river.

A variety and number of stakeholder engagement methods were used including direct meetings with business owners, leaflet drops and letters, an online consultation survey and webinars. Thousands of stakeholders were identified and opinions sought.

A total of 709 responses were received to the online survey from a diverse range of stakeholders with an interest in the Westgate area or connections within Drogheda in general.

Insights gathered through public engagement involved maximising the potential and protecting historic assets, while also improving traffic congestion and flow, centralised parking and car free zones.

Other insights included improving Safety and the Sense of Arrival; developing a focus on culture; maximising tourism potential; creating structured outdoor space and amenities; and addressing underutilisation of the River Boyne.

Louth County Council will proceed to the next phase of the project once the planning process has been completed. A further funding application will be submitted to the Urban Regeneration Development Fund before any works can commence.