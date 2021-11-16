Who wants to be a Feckin’ fortune? – Louth Manager Mickey Harte launches draw with a €300,000 cash prize

Louth manager Mickey Harte with Sean, Paudi, Oisin and Darragh McEvoy at the launch of 'Win a Feckin Fortune' raffle hosted by St. Fechins GAA Club. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Fechin’s GFC – the club which brought you ‘Win a Feckin’ House’ – is holding another monster raffle, and this time Cash is King, with the top prize a whopping €300,000 to do with what you will.

Pay your feckin’ mortage, travel the feckin world, live your feckin’ dreams...for just €100 per ticket, the world will be your oyster, and you’ll be supporting your local club and community centre.

"The last fundraiser was so popular, and this time, if you enter you can win the dream prize of A Feckin’ Fortune,” says club financial controller Aidan Greene.

“The first prize is an amazing €300,000 in cash, with second prize €20,000 and third prize €10,000.”

Louth manager Mickey Harte was on hand over the weekend to officially launch the fundraiser, with tickets now on sale from the club and other outlets.

In January 2019, Vicky Hanratty walked away with the keys to a brand new house worth €280,000 and the club raised half a million euro in the process.

They now have a state-of-the art clubhouse and centre for the whole community to use, but are also saddled with €400,000 in debt, which they hope to clear.

"The house was a fantastic idea, which worked well for a number of years, and was copied by other clubs far and wide, but you have to come up with new ideas, and we’re lucky that the name of the club lends itself to great ideas,” says Aidan with a laugh. “It could be a bit of a hassle if you wanted to sell or rent the house, but cash is clean-cut and simple, and you can do what ever you want with it.”

New legislation in Ireland means that cash prizes of up to €360,000 can now be offered, and there are 12,500 tickets on offer, at €100 per ticket.

"We have a great offer now too, that if you buy a ticket you can nominate a GAA club of your choice for the chance to win five free tickets in Win a Feckin Fortune” explains Aidan. “The first 100 GAA clubs who each receive ten nominations from ticket buyers will each receive five free tickets for the draw . This offer closes whenever the first 100 clubs each get 10 nominations from ticket buyers.”

The new centre cost €1.2m, and the club still has borrowings of €400,000.

"There is still work to do, as the pitches need to be drained, as they are not fit for play when it rains,” he says. “The floodlights were last done 20 years ago and need to be changed to LED, and we are hoping to put up a ball wall for everyone to practice on.”

Tickets are on sale now and the draw will take place on July 3rd 2022. More details on www.wonafeckinfortune.com.