White Horse Guitar Club make Dundalk debut at The Spirit Store

The White Horse Guitar Club, an 11 member band, based in Ballincollig, Co Cork playing the finest Americana fused with Irish roots, make their Dundalk debut in The Spirit Store on Saturday March 11.

The band came about when, In 2012, musician, venue owner and co-founder Joe Carey invited guitarists to join him at The White Horse in Ballincollig.

From an initial turnout of around twenty, eleven musicians emerged, and they have been together ever since.

Not only did they form a band, they forged close friendships with one another and strong connections with their audiences in local communities and further afield,in France, Italy, Germany and The Netherlands.

The band is celebrating 10 years together with an album 'Live at The White Horse', recorded over two nights in May 2022.

“The album is the result of that shared endeavour - it is the culmination of hours spent together playing and touring, it’s the celebration of a friendship cemented over those 10 years, and it is a keepsake that bears witness to the melody, joy and song created as a result,” Joe Carey said. “The gatherings over the years, from pub corners to auditorium stages, held communal melody and mirth at the centre and in a world of disconnection and isolation, this is a cause for great celebration.’

The band members come from all walks of life; one is a stonemason, another an engineer, a photographer, a teacher, but they all share a common bond in their passion for singing, playing and performing live.

Their video ‘If I Needed You’ by the iconic country singer/ songwriter Townes Van Zandt has gone viral, with over 450,000 views.

Rhe band is really making their mark on Irish radio in recent weeks. John Creedon, Lilian Smith and Ray D'arcy extolling their virtues on the airwaves.