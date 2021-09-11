Mayor of Drogheda James Byrne and Cathaoirleach of Louth CC, Pio Smith, watch on as Declan Power and Fr Aidan Murphy address the crowd on Drogheda's West Street.

THEY stood and watched as two white doves soared high into the sky. Tears flowed, staining little drops on the town’s main street. Hands grasped others, for comfort, for hope and deep breaths filled struggling lungs, beating hearts that just ask, why?

They came from all walks of life, young, old, mums, dads, brothers, sisters, friends, when suicide strikes, it does not care for age or gender, its shadow of grief lingers long and hard.

On Friday, on West Street, many gathered for the Let’s Talk show of strength against the curse that has taken so many long, long before their time.

Declan Power from the group said that many thousands had died by suicide in the last decade, but if people could take one message away, it should be: “Never be afraid to ask for help.”

World Suicide Prevention Day was marked in Drogheda in various ways. SOSAD, the saviour of so many troubled souls and families within the entire North East region, held a remembrance day in the Augustinian Garden where people came and remembered loved ones, painting little memories on rocks, leaving a message that flew high and mighty into the clouds above. They heard it, rest assured of that.

On West Street, the Let’s Talk Mental Health and Addiction group held their ceremony, the Memorial Church of St Oliver Plunkett the meeting place between a citadel of hope and a community of people seeking solace in words and actions.

Fr Aidan Murphy spoke movingly of what suicide has brought to so many homes, “suicide no longer imprisons us,” he remarked, adding that step by step people can begin the journey. “We are not alone, we are one.”

Around him were hundreds and hundreds of shoes, showing the powerful image of the result of suicide, soles representing souls.

Mayor James Byrne lit a candle to symbolise hope and Cathaoirleach of Louth CC, Pio Smith, a member of the Red Door team, said his own role has seen so many tragedies and for the families, “the grief never leaves us.”

The girls from Our Lady's College, Greenhills, played their part with words of remembrance, while the gifted Mia Madden performed a wonderful song, with that unique and gritty voice she possesses.

John and Yvette walked from the street, up the steps of the gracious church and took from a box, two white, innocent doves.

With outstretched hands, they released them to live again. In the background, the music rang out, “

“At the end of a storm

There's a golden sky

And the sweet silver song of a lark

“Walk on through the wind

Walk on through the rain

Though your dreams be tossed and blown

“Walk on, walk on

With hope in your heart

And you'll never walk alone.”

People turned and headed for home, the souls nourished by what they had seen and heard. Suicide is no longer the stigma driven cause of death, It is an illness like any other that tears at a person like a hidden cancer. Only when those with the purse strings realise that, will it truly, truly become paramount in their reckoning.

If you or someone close to you is affected by mental health or addiction issues, call/text the Let’s Talk Helpline: 086 056 5746, 10am-5pm Monday to Friday. SOSAD can be contacted at 041 984 8754. Contact the Samaritans on 116 123 free from any phone.