Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘When I’m on the pitch, I’m home, I’m free’

After 20 years as a professional, Sean Thornton is still passing on his passion for the game that gave him a good life. Hubert Murphy spoke to him about the next chapter in his story

Sean Thornton on the sideline at Drogheda Marsh Crescent Expand
Sean Thornton in his Orient days Expand
Sean in his Orient days Expand
sean thornton Expand

Close

Sean Thornton on the sideline at Drogheda Marsh Crescent

Sean Thornton on the sideline at Drogheda Marsh Crescent

Sean Thornton in his Orient days

Sean Thornton in his Orient days

Sean in his Orient days

Sean in his Orient days

sean thornton

sean thornton

/

Sean Thornton on the sideline at Drogheda Marsh Crescent

Louth

Hubert Murphy

HE walks out on the Moneymore turf, immaculate in the summer evening sun, places the poles and cones down and begins work. The youngsters in front of him dash from side to side, glimpses of talent, signs of hard work, maybe another Sean Thornton in the years to come. Who knows, football is a funny old game and a long road that has many twists and turns.

Thornton knows all about that journey, one that took him from these playing fields to a life in the English professional game, a career spanning 22 years, from Sunderland to Orient to Doncaster, he lived the dream of being a pro and even on his return to Ireland and Drogheda United, he made fairytales come true.

In recent weeks he has begun a one on one coaching series, keen now to pass on some of the experience, gleaned over two decades. The kids who come along love it, but the straight talking Thornton is keen to point out to them that to succeed and play at the top, it requires the individual to be driven. 

Most Watched

Privacy