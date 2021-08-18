‘When I’m on the pitch, I’m home, I’m free’

HE walks out on the Moneymore turf, immaculate in the summer evening sun, places the poles and cones down and begins work. The youngsters in front of him dash from side to side, glimpses of talent, signs of hard work, maybe another Sean Thornton in the years to come. Who knows, football is a funny old game and a long road that has many twists and turns.

Thornton knows all about that journey, one that took him from these playing fields to a life in the English professional game, a career spanning 22 years, from Sunderland to Orient to Doncaster, he lived the dream of being a pro and even on his return to Ireland and Drogheda United, he made fairytales come true.

In recent weeks he has begun a one on one coaching series, keen now to pass on some of the experience, gleaned over two decades. The kids who come along love it, but the straight talking Thornton is keen to point out to them that to succeed and play at the top, it requires the individual to be driven.

‘I make no promises to players. It’s about hard work and commitment and that has to come from them,’ he states.

As he looks around the Moneymore pitch, he says the memories flood back, his earliest thoughts triggered by a social media post recently. ‘Noel Kavanagh managed me when I was with the Moneymore under 8s, so it’s amazing and special to be back coaching here on the same grass where I started off. I suppose I can say I started here and why can’t others do the same as I did. I have seen some very talented players and it would be great to help some of them to go on to League of Ireland or even to England.’

He enjoyed days with Boyne Rovers and Boyne Celtic and Congress, ‘Boc’ McManus and Paddy Reilly come sweeping into his mind.

When he retired about 18 months ago, he decided to rest the weary legs for a spell, but these days, he’s back with a vision, helped in no small way by his involvement as a coach with the Drogheda Marsh Crescent under 16s, where he has enjoyed life in recent years.

‘Over the summer we had the lads down for two sessions a week from 4-6pm and you can see the improvement in the team.’

Richie Dooley is the long standing manager of the team and Sean is quite happy with the coaching role – especially after his debut as ‘the boss’ earlier in the summer.

‘Richie wasn;’t available for a cup match in the MDL and I was manager. I got booked after five minutes, lost my voice and couldn’t communicate with the players and we lost!,’ he declared. ‘I don’t think management is for me, it does nothing for the nerves.’

He really enjoys the coaching with DMC and appreciates the support that comes from the community. ‘Colin Hodgins in Connect Flooring is a top man and he sponsored a new kit for the team,’ he states. And Colin has come up trumps again for Sean with his latest venture.

‘Colin has sponsored the tops for my own summer camp, taking place at Moneymore fron August 16-20th. I am really looking forward to it and I hope the players will get something from it.’

Since he began the one on one sessions, something he had always wanted to do, the interest in the camp exploded and he has over 50 signed up for the week.

‘My brother, Kevin, who is over in England, has also started the one on one sessions and it’s great. For me, football is in the blood and I’m driven to make this a success.

‘When I’m on the pitch, I’m at home, I’m free and I’m at the level of fitness I want to be at. These one on one sessions are intense and I do sets of five, with the players in twice a week for two weeks.

‘Every kid has a dream and I had one and nothing was going to stop me. Working with them inspires me because they are what I was like.’