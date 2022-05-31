“When I got the news it was like a ton of bricks” says mum-of-two Jacintah

Taking part in the fashion show organised by Alison McCabe in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland last week was ‘one of the best days’ for Jacintah Kihongel, who is a Louth ambassador for this years 100k in 30 Days for Breast Cancer Ireland.

The 49 year-old mother of two has had her share of bad days since being diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2021.

“When I got the news it was like a ton of bricks,” she says. “It was the same feeling I had when I was first told that my son had autism. They were the two worst days of my life.”

However, just as she learned that the autism diagnosis wasn’t the end of the world for her son Ronnie, who is now 20-years-old, she has also learned that her breast cancer diagnosis “isn’t a death sentence”.

"I am a positive person,” she says, and her face lights up as she describes modelling in Alison’s fashion show.

"It was one of the best days of my life. It was brilliant. I was so happy. I came home on a high note.”

She was one of several breast cancer survivors who took part in the fashion show organised ahead of the 100k in 30 Days which runs through the month of June.

"It was great to meet the other ladies who’d had breast cancer and I came home feeling hopeful. Alison invited me to model and I am so thankful for having that experience.”

Jecintha’s breast cancer journey began after a good friend had a health scare and she calls him her guardian angle because if it hadn’t been for his experience, she might not have discovered that she had cancer.

Her friend had an MRI scan after sustaining an injury to his neck. It showed that he had tumour inside his nose and as he was receiving treatment, Jencintah thought it was time for her to check herself.

She put her hand on her left breast and felt an unfamiliar growth. She called her doctor and within a day or two, was in the surgery. Her referral was sent right away to Beaumont Hospital and she had a couple of mammograms and scans.

She has underwent surgery and had a double mastectomy and immediate reconstruction, although she will require further surgery.

Currently, Jecintah is going through chemotherapy and when that is complete, she will then have radiotherapy which will involve travelling to Beaumont Hospital every day, possibly for five weeks.

It has been a tough journey at times, especially when she was feeling unwell after chemo as she is Ronnie’s carer and he finds it hard to understand why she is sick. Her other son Lenny is 17-years-old.

As Jecintah is originally from Kenya and does not have family in Ireland besides her two boys and a few dear friends who have been really there for her.

"It’s tough and I wish I had family here as I think it would be much easier but it is what it is.”

She is grateful to her friends and also to the North Louth Hospice as she uses their volunteer driver service when going to hospital for treatment.

Jaecintah is honoured to have been asked to be an ambassador 100k in 30 days and urges people to support this great cause.