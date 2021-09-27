When home is ‘the most dangerous place in the world’

"The safest place in the world should be your home, but for victims of domestic violence it can be the most dangerous.”

Ann Larkin, Services Manager at Dundalk Women’s Aid, highlighted the reality for women and children behind the shocking statistics of domestic violence reports in Louth,

There were 1,152 incidents reported to gardai in 2021 alone, but the figures which are up until September 9th are, “only the tip of the iceberg” said Ann,

‘These are shocking numbers when you look at it, but the reality is that women will often only report the most serious incidents of domestic violence. So by the time they have built up the courage to go to the gardai and make a statement, they have been through a lot of trauma.”

She added that evidence has shown that only around 20% of domestic violence incidents will actually be reported to gardai.

“The number of reports we saw for this year really are only the tip of the iceberg,” she added.

The pandemic, and the lockdowns resulting from Covid restrictions, shone a light on domestic abuse in a way never seen before, she added.

"Covid really did illuminate the problem that exists in Ireland. Historically, we don’t have a great record when it comes to protecting women and children. But this country needs to step up now, to protect women and children, and to acknowledge their bravery when they do come forward.”

She pointed out that some of the most high profile cases of domestic abuse “have shown that the most difficult time for women is when they are preparing to leave that abusive relationship. It goes as far as death for some women.”

‘The problem is that we don’t have the infrastructure to deal with the issue. We are hopefully seeing inroads being made into that, but we desperately need a national strategy around tackling domestic violence.”

SAFE Ireland, the umbrella group for domestic violence services around Ireland, have called for a dedicated Minister to be appointed to deal with what has been called the ‘shadow pandemic.”

“Domestic violence has implications around so many things, obviously there is safety, but also medical, child protection and welfare, education, housing. There are so many elements which need to come together to make sure women and children are safe, and if they are not there needs to the infrastructure there to ensure their safety.”

The figures also include incidents such an ‘breach of a barring order’, which Ann admits has become increasingly common.

"This is a real indication that perpetrators of domestic violence have been acting with total impunity, and disregard for any sanctions, which there aren’t that many of.”

But, she welcomed that arrests were being made for breaches of these orders, saying that it gives some warning to abusers that their behaviour will not be tolerated.

"It is encouraging to see the response that is there from An Garda Siochana to the needs of women and children who are victims of domestic violence.”

Upon releasing the figures, Minister of State for Justice, Hildegarde Naughton, says tackling domestic abuse and providing supports for victims is a "priority" for the Government.

‘I think we need to look at what is wrong with our society that in 2021 so many women and their children are exposed to this,”

“We as a local service are hoping to increase our capacity from five families being accommodated in the refuge, but the reality is if we had space for fifty families it still wouldn’t be enough.”