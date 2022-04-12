Wheelchair users being turned away from East Meath buses

Cllr Stephen McKee has welcomed a commitment from Bus Eireann that wheelchair accessible / low floor vehicle buses will be once again used on the D1/D2/D4/D5 Drogheda Town Bus Eireann services that cover East Meath.

However, he has asked his Meath County Council colleagues to also write to Bus Eireann and the NTA to ensure it is carried out.

“I have been reliably told by local people that the practice of using coaches, which are totally inadequate, not just for wheelchair users but also the elderly and those with small children and buggies etc, is unfortunately continuing,” said Cllr McKee. “All those buses are supposed to be low-floor, wheelchair accessible ones.”

Cllr McKee said he had contacted the NTA (National Transport Authority) a month ago about this practice, and Bus Eireann has once again responded that they will endeavour to make sure the appropriate vehicles are used.

“Bus Éireann has acknowledged that non-low floor vehicles were used on a small number of occasions recently and that it is taking steps to rectify the situation,” said a spokesperson from the NTA.

“We have noted your constituents’ concerns that the operation of non-low floor buses may still be occurring in some cases and we have brought those concerns to the attention of the operator”.

Cllr McKee said that despite a commitment some four weeks ago, the non-low floor coaches are still appearing on the routes.

"I have been contacted by constituents who have told me that there have been a couple of instances in the last month where passengers haven’t been able to get on buses and have had to wait until other buses arrived, missing hospital appointments and so on, which is completely unacceptable.”