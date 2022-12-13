What’s on for Christmas

CHRISTMAS STORYTELLING IN DUNDALK LIBRARY

Celebrate the Christmas season with stories and music in Dundalk Library on Wednesday December 14 at 6.30pm. Hot chocolate and cookies for participants. All

ages welcome. No booking required.

CAROL SERVICE AND CHRISTMAS MAREKT

A Carol Service and Christmas Market takes place on Wednesday December 14th at 7.30pm in the Church of St James, Grange, the Redemptorist Choir, Carlingford Pipe Band and with local artists.

This will be followed by a Christmas market in a marquee in the car park, with including baked goods and crafts. All proceeds going to the local branch of St Vincent de Paul. Mulled wine and refreshments.

CHRISTMAS MARKET IN RAVENSDALE

There’s a festive theme to the final Ravensdale Christmas Market for the year on Saturday December 17 from 10.30am to 12.30pm. There’ll be mulled wine and mince pies for all customers and music on the day plus lots of delicious treats and crafts for sale.

The market , which takes place in Ravensdale Community Centre, will close for the month of January as always and re open in February for its 40th year in operation.

DUNALK BRASS BAND

Dundalk Brass Band will be entertaining shoppers with a Christmas recital on Saturday December 17 at 2.30pm in the Long Walk Shopping Centre.

CHRISTMAS CRAFTS IN THE DUNDALK LIBRARY

Make Christmas cards and decorations in Dundalk Library on Saturday December 17th with sessions at 11am and 3pm. The Craft Station will have a full range of accessories available to customise your work of art.

GREENORE CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Celebrate the festive season at an evening of festive music and words on Sunday December 18 at 7pm in the Assembly Rooms, Greennore (above the Co-op).

The evening will include carols by Cor Carlainne, a recital of the Francis Ledwidge poem ‘’The Blackbird of Slane’ by Richard Clements, readings by local poet John Noonan, as well as stories, ceol agus craic,

Raffle and light refreshments served.

Admission €15 and to reserve a place tel 085 7822791

REDEMPTORIST CAROL SERVICE

The St Joseph’s Choir present an evening of reflections and traditional carols on Sunday December 18 at 7pm in the Redemptorist Church, Dundalk. Admission free.

CAROLS BY CANDLE LIGHT

The annual Carols by Candlelight with Dundalk Brass Band returns to St Nicholas Green Church on Tuesday December 20 at 7.30pm.