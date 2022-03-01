‘What I’ve gone through makes me who I am’: Fostered at eight, now a PhD Law student

At 24, Shauna Armstrong has been through much more than many people her age.

The PhD Law student has lived an extraordinary life, where despite being separated from her birth family at a young age she thrived in academics, took up a post at the Department of Justice, and is currently carrying out research into the care system.

"I went into foster care at eight years old, with my sister. It was really scary when I look back. We were told we were going on a holiday, so I think that took some of the fear out of it, and in our little minds we were looking forward to it.”

The placement was short, she recalls, set up on an emergency basis, and was the first of a number of homes she would have to adjust to in her young life.

"After that we would just keeping moving, which is the bad side of it unfortunately. But you get used to it after a couple of moves I guess, and tend to just merge in with the family you are with.”

Shauna remained in foster care until she reached adulthood, something which, although it may sound a difficult path, was “largely positive.”

"My last foster family, in particular, I am still very close with. Maybe it was because I was that bit older when I moved in with them. We keep in touch, and I still feel very much a part of that family.”

During her years in care, Shauna did have regular contact with her birth family, and as an adult, says she can now see how vital fostering can be at times of crisis.

"A lot of people can go through things in their life, face situations where it means they are unable to look after their children for whatever length of time. At least if there are foster families available, children are cared for.”

There are difficult times, she admits, and unavoidable trauma for children who are away from all they’ve every known. But with the right support, and caring foster families, those same children can feel secure again.

“I think there were good resources for young people in care as well, things which maybe we would never have access to if we had stayed at home.”

Shauna went on to study for a degree in Law and Criminology at Maynooth, and is currently working in the Department of Justice. “I kept on studying, and went on to a post grad. Now I’m doing my PhD, and I’m focusing a lot on children in care.”

Her experiences through the care system have given her a unique perspective on what being fostered is really like for children. "I decided to go and do a lot of research into children in care. I know that the personal experience I have makes a difference.”

Having decided some years ago to “put the stigma to one side” and speak openly about her experiences in foster care, she says: "I just realised that this life was given to me, and I always believed in the motto ‘When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”

"But, of course it wasn’t always like that, when I was younger I was aware of the shame, and embarrassment almost, of being in care. Then I got to college and realised that my experiences make me ‘me’ and that because of what I went through I can really empathise with others.”

“After I accepted that and started to talk about it, so many new experiences opened up for me. I was meant to be on The Late Late Show last week, But tested positive for Covid so unfortunately I couldn’t.”

Sharing her own story might, she adds “encourage people to think about becoming a foster carer, which there is always such a need for.”

"All you need is a willingness to help others. Ask yourself if you are in a position to help a child or young person, if you are then please consider becoming a foster carer.”

“You could be the person who makes a real difference in a child’s life.”