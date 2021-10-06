What is to become of the Bothar Brugha trees? – apart from creating parking spaces

I don’t know how the infamous “Mount Sandford” wall is going to be resolved. It collapsed some years ago and remains fenced off. The question is, who fixes it? Kevin Callan again raised it at council level and it appears a structural surveyor has been out looking at it.

The trees in Bothar Brugha are proving to be an issue, but does cutting them down mean more parking spaces?

THERE was an interesting point raised at a recent council meeting by Cllr Michelle Hall who said some residents in Bothar Brugha had been in touch with her about the trees, asking if they could be properly maintained or even examined.

Darius Messeyeh from the council said they do check on the trees and about 10 years ago, had to cut one down. That led to a lot of objections.

He also made the point that if a tree is cut down, it creates a space that often becomes a car parking space.

I think one of the biggest issues with the trees in Bothar Brugha is that the roots are enormous and continue to push up the paths around them, making them a trip hazard.

But start cutting them down and the council get an ear bashing.

Bothar Brugha and the parking situation also drew the wrath of Cllr Declan Power. He got calls to say it’s a ‘no-go area’ in terms of parking and he wondered if parking meters would be a solution.

The Patrick Street meadow gets a cut

WELL done Cllr Fiachra MacRaghnaill. He raised an issue with the council that I have encountered myself. As you walk down the laneway at the Magdalene Tower, heading towards Patrick Street and want to cross the road, the large overgrown area to the left - a wild meadow it appears - had been blocking a proper view of the road and oncoming traffic.

He asked the council if it was planned or it just wasn’t cut, but either way it needed a trim. Thankfully, the excellent members of the outdoor crew stepped up to the mark and got to work, making it a lot safer now.

Where’s the white line gone?

Cllr Pio Smith made a great point at the area council meeting in relation to a road in Pearse Park that has a white line down the centre of - but it then disappears at the most crucial part as you go around a corner. It’s the first left as you enter the estate from the Hardman’s Gardens side. He said he raised it two years ago and the council were still considering it.

Congress Avenue is a ‘rat run’

THERE was a council debate about Congress Avenue and Priest Lane between Pio Smith and Darius Messeyeh from the council.

I suppose it was a typical issue that often arises, there’s a problem, but does fixing one issue lead to others somewhere else?

The debate was simple, “Congress Avenue is a rat run and it leads to traffic problems. Should it be made one-way?” the councillor asked.

Darius said works had taken place at Priest Lane but the council wanted to see what’s next. There were buses involved so future plans needed to be good.

In relation to Congress Avenue, he said there were cars and it was a narrow strip of road and putting down ramps would not effect the traffic flow.

He also had to look at school traffic and traffic coming from Old Hill, so it is a case of doing works in the right area.

Drogheda FC had first L of I sponsor

IN regards sponsorship, it is interesting to discover that in the season 1973-74 Drogheda FC was the first club to be a success in the field.

The Bank of Ireland, then on West Street, announced that they would sponsor a Drogheda ‘player of the year’ and ‘player of the month’ award for that season.

The first ever League of Ireland game to be sponsored was on January 27 1974 when Irish Classic Ltd announced that they would pay all the match expenses and team expenses including players wages for the game with Bohemians.

The first FAI Cup match to be sponsored was in February 1974 when the Abbey Shopping Centre agreed to sponsor the clash with Cork Celtic.

Marsh Crescent mean business

WELL done to the crew in Drogheda Marsh Crescent. I was down in Moneymore for a game recently and there was a splash of hand sanitizer for everyone in the audience,