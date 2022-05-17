What a line-up! Seamus Ennis Garden Concerts ‘22 announced

There is a great line-up of guest artists and performers at the Garden Concerts in the Seamus Ennis centre.

Just a stone’s throw from Drogheda, one of County Dublin’s “best-kept secrets”, The Séamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, has announced the line-up for this year's “Garden Party” and you will; want to get your diary out to take note!.

A series of outdoor Summer concerts to be held under the shelter of the venue's purposely designed stretch tent and stage located at the heart of the picturesque North County Dublin village. The Garden Party will provide a unique opportunity to experience intimate concerts with some of Ireland’s best-loved music acts as well as a host of comedy and film events throughout the long summer nights.

Amongst the acts announced, ahead of the launch of his new area Fishtown at this year’s Electric Picnic festival, the legendary Jerry Fish will be performing with his Electric Sideshow on Friday, May 27th.

On Saturday, June 11th, The Stunning will be “Brewing Up a Storm” at the North County Dublin venue, followed by a performance from Irish indie rockers Bell X1 on Saturday, June 25th. Meanwhile, fans of soul and blues are in for a treat as The Rob Strong Band will be hosting a night of live music and dancing on Saturday, July 9th.

Also joining the line-up are Irish folk duo The Lost Brothers who will be playing on Saturday, July 23rd as will legendary folk singer-songwriter Paul Brady who will be taking to the stage on Friday, August 12th. Rounding off the summer series will be Atlantic Arc, Donal Lunny’s traditional music ensemble 9-piece band, who will be playing on Saturday, August 20th.

For fans of comedy, Neil Delamere will be taking to the stage on Friday, June 10th, with his new stand-up show, “Liminal”, and bringing some very special guests with him on the night. Likewise, award-winning musical comedian David O'Doherty will be bringing his new show “Whoa is Me” to the Garden Party stage on Friday, July 22nd, with some special guests. On Wednesday, June 29th, the venue will host “Irlando-Québécois”, a night of Irish & French-Canadian Live music and dancing.

The Garden Party’s large outdoor cinema screen will feature a night of classic cinema on Saturday, August 13th, with a film screening followed by live music and dancing. On the afternoon of Sunday, August 14th, kids both big and small, will get a chance to watch a classic family film, on the big screen.

“As our communities emerge from the isolation of the past two years there has never been such a hunger for the return of live music events,” says Deirdre Roche, Director of The Séamus Ennis Arts Centre. “This year’s line-up is a gathering of some of Ireland’s much loved musical legends, in a totally unique and intimate setting. The venue will provide a complete night out for ticket holders, with live music, food offerings and a full bar on site. We look forward to welcoming audiences.”

The Séamus Ennis Centre in Naul village is less than a half an hour’s drive from Drogheda town centre.

Full line up is:

May 27th - The Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow

June 10th - Neil Delamere & Guests (Comedy)

June 11th - The Stunning

June 25th - Bell X1

June 29th - Irlando-Québécois (Irish & French-Canadian Live Music, Dancing)

July 09th - The Rob Strong Band (Live Music, Dancing)

July 22nd - David O’Doherty & Guests (Comedy)

July 23rd - The Lost Brothers

August 12th - Paul Brady

August 13th - Classic Cinema (Cinema, Live Music, Dancing) –

August 14th - (afternoon Classic Family Cinema)

August 20th - Atlantic Arc

Tickets for The Garden Party are on sale now visit: www.tseac.ie