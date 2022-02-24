Wexford take home the win in the National Final of Speaking competition

Overall Winner Eve Donohoe, Loreto Secondary School Wexford with Drogheda President Margaret Geraghty and National President Miriam Murphy Woods at the Soroptimist International Girls Public Speaking Competition National Final at the D Hotel Drogheda.

Elizabeth Ibiyemi, St Olivers CC, Drogheda at the Soroptimist International Girls Public Speaking Competition National Final at the D Hotel Drogheda.

On Saturday, February 19, 2022 the National Final of the Soroptimist Ireland Girls’ Public Speaking Competition was held in The D Hotel, Drogheda.

The Edco sponsored competition was this year hosted by the Drogheda Soroptimists, with the event coordinated by the Public Speaking Committee, lead by Mary Hession.

Seven regional finalists spoke on a range of topics including environment, friendship and the empowerment of women.

The competition was split into two categories, with the second half focusing on a two minute speech dealing with the random topic, STORM. The girls were given two minutes to prepare in advance.

Eve Donohoe from Loreto Secondary School Wexford, impressed the panel of judges with both her talk on Partnership and the Empowerment of Women, and her impromptu talk, taking the win.

Soroptimist Ireland National President Miriam Murphy Woods and Drogheda Soroptimist President Margaret Geraghty along with the Mayor of Drogheda James Byrne congratulated all the finalists for their excellent talks. Families and teachers were thanked for their great support throughout the year.

Drogheda speaker, Elizabeth Ibiyemi, a student at St Oliver’s Community College, spoke on Friendship and Volunteering, highlighting the importance of friendship how volunteering can help people with confidence. She spoke about her personal experiences on the court playing basketball and how vital it is to make connections to know people have your back.

Mayor James Byrne was in attendance and extended a warm welcome to all who travelled during the weather conditions.

He acknowledged the great work the Soroptimist’s do in supporting girls and providing opportunity and potential for them to showcase their talents.

Mayor Byrne said, “As a teacher myself, I want to thank the teachers for supporting the students,” and expects all the finalists to make a significant contribution in Irish society in the future.