Western Motors offers exciting apprenticeships to local school

Some of the Ballymakenny students who attended the Q&A follow up in the school with Principal Alan Mynes, College Guidance Counsellors Trish O’Reilly & Nadine Rabbat, Stephen Delehan, Brona Reilly & Ross Hancock from Western Motors.

Students from Ballymakenny College have joined up with Drogheda garage Western Motors for an exciting new initiative called CHOOSE.TRADE.

In the second of the hybrid events, over 70 senior level students and their parents took part in the information sessions aimed at putting Apprenticeships back on the agenda and addressing old/wrong perceptions about jobs in the trade.

Supported by LMETB & SOLAS, the first event sought to recruit Volkswagen Technician Apprentices and staff at the school were delighted to link with this new and innovative Apprenticeship Programme.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our students to embark on a training programme from which they will graduate with industry specific skills with an internationally recognised organisation, Volkswagen Group,” said Trish O’Reilly, Guidance Counsellor. “Apprenticeships are an excellent option for school leavers, and I am delighted to see that Government is now advocating for the apprenticeship option, there is a significant shortfall of skilled tradespeople in Ireland now and this can only be alleviated by more young people undertaking an apprenticeship.”

Louth TD Ged Nash is also very supportive and is trying to get SOLAS more involved to develop the national apprenticeship programme in a way that keeps it fresh and attractive for students.

‘I am a big supporter of apprenticeship programs and the evolution of apprenticeships over the last couple of years. I think there are still some room to grow to make our apprenticeship programme fit for purpose and more attractive to school students and those who have already left school.” said Deputy Nash. “Western Motors have shown great innovation in developing your own program.’

Speaking on behalf of Western Motors, Brona Reilly said the response and interest in the Volkswagen Group Apprenticeship Programme from both students and parents exceeded their expectations and bodes well for the initiative to grow from here.

‘Our industry has been facing a shortage of skilled and qualified technicians over the last few years and this would likely continue if we don’t now invest in creating our teams of the future. In partnering with Ballymakenny College to create the CHOOSE.TRADE initiative I was able to see that skilled trades are still taking a back seat to college and university learning,” said Brona. “We know that not all students are the same, which is why our programme incorporates hands-on learning and training techniques as an integral part of the teaching strategy in our academic programs. An exciting career and qualification in a diverse and global industry with no student debt, well that’s just an additional bonus!’