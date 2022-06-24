We’re ‘hear’ for you: Drogheda Samaritans urges people to talk

Samaritans Drogheda and North East is reminding the public that its volunteers are always available, around the clock, to offer a listening ear to anyone who is struggling to cope.

Amid continuing uncertainty, Samaritans Drogheda and North East is highlighting the power of talking as part the charity’s annual Talk to Us awareness campaign which takes place throughout July.

As part of Talk to Us month, branches across Ireland will mark Samaritans Awareness Day on Sunday July 24th, one of the most important days in the charity’s calendar, to help spread the message that volunteers are available to listen to anyone who is struggling - 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“It's been a challenging few years for everyone, and we know that many people are still facing all kinds of pressure, however, we want to remind the public that they are not alone,” says Samaritans Drogheda and North East Branch Publicity Officer, Michael Keelan. “It doesn’t matter how great or small the problems feel, our volunteers are here at any time of day or night, whatever they are facing”.

He says the team in Drogheda is looking forward to spreading the word about Talk to Us in person this July.

"Now that the pandemic restrictions have lifted, Drogheda and North East volunteers are urging people to come and ‘Walk with Us’ on Sunday July 24th, to show people we’re here 24/7,” he adds. Our volunteers, together with family and friends, will be raising awareness of its emotional support services and encouraging anyone struggling to reach out for help on as they walk 7km from 2pm at St Dominic’s Park. Members of the community are invited to come to find out more about the branch and its work in the local area too.”

To make a donation and find out other ways you can support Samaritans Drogheda and North East please visit: idonate.ie/droghedasams

Anyone can contact Samaritans for free any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit, or you can email jo@samaritans.ie.