Well-known Dundalk shop on the move after half a century

One of Dundalk’s best known family businesses Mackins Leather Goods is on the move after half a century in Park Street.

Brothers Ciaran and David Mackin, who run the shop set up by their father, have taken the tough decision to re-locate to Clanbrassil Street.

The business is a link with the town’s once thriving shoe industry, as their father Benny had worked as a pattern cutter in Clarks Shoes, says Ciaran.

"He left around 1971 or ‘72 and started his own business. He had a grocery shop in Hill St for a time and then opened a leather goods shop in Park Street, beside Hollands Hardware,” says Ciaran.

After trading there for a number of years, the business moved across the street to where the House of Fireplaces is now located and was there for over 30 years.

“He used to manufacture handbags for Dunnes Stores and Roches Stores, and when I was a teenager, I would have gone to Cork or Limerick when he was going to Roches Stores.”

Ciaran learned leather making skills in Blackthorn Shoes in Dundalk, where he worked during the summer holidays and also gained experience working in Tutty’s Handmade Shoes in Kildare.

“I went into the shop when I was 18, right after sitting the Leaving Cert,” he says. “David then joined me when Dad retired.”

They moved a couple of doors down seventeen years ago, with Ciaran saying that the plan was just to stay there for a couple of years.

"Then the downturn in the economy came along, but Fergal Cassidy, the landlord, asked us to say on.”

They built up a loyal customer base, not just among those shopping for handbags, purses, wallets, schoolbags, luggage, or umbrellas, but also people who wanted to have bags, belts, and boot or shoe uppers repaired.

‘”We also did repairs if someone came in and wanted something fixed but it has built up in recent years,” says Ciaran.

He is delighted to be able to help customers have an item repaired rather than thrown away.

Having weathered the recession which followed the demise of the Celtic Tiger, the shop was closed for ten months during the pandemic lockdowns.

During that time, Ciaran began helping out in Holland’s Hardware, which remained open as an essential retail outlet. It’s something he intends to continue doing, even with the move to 34 Clanbrassil Street.

He says that they decided to relocate to the town’s main thoroughfare to take advantage of the greater footfall.

"We didn’t take the decision lightly but there’s more happening in Clanbrassil Street, more of a buzz, and although we’re not spring chickens any more, we’ve still got a few years left in business.”

The shop unit they have moved to beside Guiney’s was once Thomas Mathews Shoe Shop, says Ciaran, chuffed with the connection with the footwear industry being retained.

“That was another family business, as was Dearey’s next door.”

While they will be sad to leave Park Street, he is looking forward to the opportunities provided by their new location.

"It’s a bigger shop so we’ll be able to display our stock better.”