Welcome return to Cemetery Sunday for St Peter’s Parish

Cemetery Sunday will take place as usual, on the last Sunday of June, this year 26th June, in St Peter’s Cemetery at 3.00pm, and Newtown Cross Cemetery at 5.00pm.

As always, people are invited to prepare their family graves for the blessing. Priests and deacons will bless the graves. The names of parishioners who have died, and/or been buried since Cemetery Sunday last year will be read out at the 3.00pm ceremony.

A Garda traffic management plan will be in operation. A video recording of the 3.00pm ceremony blessing of St Peter’s Cemetery will be available on St Peter’s Parish website page, www.saintpetersdrogheda.ie and St Peter’s Parish, Drogheda Facebook page from 6.00pm on Sunday 26th June.

“It is wonderful that for the first time since 2019 we can come together in person for our cemetery blessings. Some people may feel more comfortable wearing a face mask on this occasion,” said Canon Eugene Sweeney, Parish Priest. “Others, understandably, will not yet feel ready to return to this celebration, opting perhaps to make a private visit to the Cemetery later on the Sunday evening or some day the following week.”

There will be a cemetery gate collection for the upkeep of St Peter’s Cemetery. The generosity of parishioners is greatly appreciated since the burden of maintaining St Peter’s Cemetery is carried entirely by St Peter’s Parish. Parishioners may use the special envelope in their (26 June) which can be put into the basket in the Cemetery or in the church. Mass at 11.00am in St Peter’s Church and 12.00 noon in Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Sunday 26th June will be offered for all those interred in the cemeteries.