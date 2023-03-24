Welcome news that Kaftrio drug available for young CF sufferers

Cllr Stephen McKee met recently with Minister for Health Stephen McKee to seek assurances that the Kaftrio drug would be made available to young CF sufferers in County Meath.

Drogheda & East Meath Fianna Fáil Councillor Stephen McKee has warmly welcomed the news that the HSE has approved the Kaftrio drug for young Cystic Fibrosis sufferers.

‘I am delighted that the HSE has now approved the Cystic Fibrosis drug Kaftrio for use by children aged 6-11 who previously fell outside the eligibility criteria, following robust and lengthy engagements with the drug manufacturer Vertex,” said Cllr McKee.

‘This drug will greatly improve the lives of the children who can now avail of it so this is a very welcome development. Kaftrio® has been a life-changing drug for Cystic Fibrosis sufferers, and young local Cystic Fibrosis sufferers who previously could not access the therapy can do so now.’

He said he recently met with the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and impressed upon him the need to get this drug approved for families that he represents.

"This is good news for families and the young children with Cystic Fibrosis who can now access this therapy,” he added. “It is an important milestone in the treatment of CF in this country’.