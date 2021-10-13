Welcome for ‘overdue’ yellow box

Cllr Michelle Hall has welcomed the decision by Louth County Council to install a yellow box junction at Newtown Abbey, opposite the entrance to Termonabbey.

At the October meeting of the local council, Cllr Hall said she has requested this box for over two years and never received a successful reply from Louth County Council.

"It is well known there is a problem with traffic congestion with the large number of houses in both Termonabbey and Aston Village, a primary school and a shopping district. I have always received the reply that they will have to take evidence to see if it is warranted. A yellow box won't solve all the traffic problems at this junction but it will go a long way to help residents leave the estate especially in the morning time."