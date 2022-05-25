Welcome by Peter McVerry Trust for vital tax on vacant homes

There are hundreds of derelict houses in Drogheda and surrounds that could be subject to the vacant homes tax.

Peter McVerry Trust, the national housing and homeless charity which has a centre in Drogheda, greatly welcomes the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Housing’s report recommending a tax on vacant homes.

The Government plans to introduce a vacant property tax in Budget 2023 which could impact on an estimated 137,000 properties. A commitment to bring in such a tax was given in the Housing for All plan, published last September.

Peter McVerry Trust strongly believe an empty homes tax will encourage landlords to renovate or sell their vacant property and will result in an increased number of homes to rent, to buy and to be used for social housing.

“Since 2016 Peter McVerry Trust has been advocating for the introduction of a vacant property tax – this recommendation is an important step forward for the housing sector in this country,” said Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust.

“Various incentives introduced over the past number of years to tackle the issue have not resulted in significant numbers of vacant homes being reused.”

“This tax is not about raising revenue, but rather about creating more social housing, improving communities and lessening carbon outputs by re-using existing stock.”

“Research conducted by our charity in 2017 found that 62% of the Irish public were in favour of a tax on empty homes – signalling the recognition of the far-reaching benefits of such a tax for Irish society. A tax on vacant homes is the final piece of the jigsaw for unlocking these properties to provide more social housing across Ireland.”

There is a campaign in Drogheda to highlight the number of derelict homes and businesses properties in the town, and how many could be used for accommodation in lieu of buy to let apartments or new building developments.