Wee County had a big, big smile for President Biden as he comes home

US President Joe Biden visits McAteer's Foodhouse while on a walkabout through Dundalk during his trip to the island of Ireland. Photo credit should read: Julien Behal/PA Wire

US President Joe Biden visits the Food House while on a walkabout through Dundalk in McAteer's Foodhouse.Julien Behal/PA Wire

U.S. President Joe Biden takes a selfie outside the Windsor during his visit in Dundalk. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Despite the non-stop rain the Wee County had a big, big smile last Wednesday early evening as it welcomed President Joe Biden to Carlingford and Dundalk for a third visit since 2016.

Although Dundalk had experienced the visit of a United States President previously, with the visit of President Bill Clinton in December 2000, this time it was much, much different. This was one of our own coming home.

If there was ever a doubt about how deeply President Biden took his family connection to Cooley and Louth, Wednesday’s visit blew that away. This was no charm offensive to win a few wavering votes in any upcoming election. This was real. The people of Carlingford, Dundalk and the Wee County were blown away by the visit and the time President Biden took talking to those he met.

He belonged to County Louth and now he proved with his warmth and personality that he belonged to the people of Louth.

Details of such visits are always a closely guarded secret, kept under wraps for security reasons, so as the day unfolded, people were jaw-dropped at the time he was spending in the county and his visits to businesses along Clanbrassil Street.

A walkabout in the town centre was flagged on Tuesday but with the heavy rain and fears that his schedule might over-run as they always tend to do on such occasions, fears were expressed that the walkabout would be curtailed or quietly dropped.

We needn’t have worried, the President was generous with his time, both inside and outside the two shops on Clansbrassil Street, rewarding the rain-soaked crowd with his affection and delight for the occasion.

In echoes of a bygone era when crowds huddled around a radio to listen to the latest news or a football match commentary, the throngs outside the Windsor Bar and Restaurant, in Dublin Street, his last stop off in Louth for the day, were huddled around mobile phones to watch the live feed from RTE as the President visited McAteer’s Foodhouse.

Word would spread amongst those without a phone as to the President’s current location and imminent arrival.

Amongst the crowds, lined five and six deep in spots, were teenagers and younger children all keen to witness history, having listened to their parents stories from President Clinton’s visit to the town, when he addressed thousands at the Market Square and name checked Seatown Cemetery and McManus’ Bar as well as Dundalk’s musical chart toppers The Corrs.

On this occasion, President Biden didn’t need any staffer to provide him with a famous local name to drop, he has family links to proudly share, to two of the most famous brothers to play rugby for Ireland, Rob and Dave Kearney.

Indeed President Biden was donning a Irish Rugby tie presented to him by Rob Kearney on a previous meeting of the two in the White House.

If all politics is local, President Biden's journey came full circle in Carlingford and Dundalk and he relished in completing that circle back to his Irish and Louth roots where he cherished the warm embrace of a Céad Míle Fáilte.