WeAllGottaGo says Annette at local Changing Places rally

Ger Conway speaking, at the Changing Places rally at St. Peter's church with Annie Byrne, Nicola McDonnell, and Gerard Healy. Ann Shortt and Veronica Reilly from the Alzheimer's Day Care Centre came to give their support. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Cllr and deputy Mayor of Drogheda Declan Power and Cllr Paddy McQuillan with some of the people who braved the weather to attend the Changing Places rally at St. Peter's church. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

A small but hardy bunch turned up to a rally at St Peter’s Church in West Street on Saturday afternoon to show support for the disabled community in Drogheda.

The Changing Places for Drogheda and Beyond committee has been campaigning for a Changing Place facilities for the last number of years, and local woman Annette Monaghan, mum to Jamie, organised the event dubbed #weallgottago to raise awareness in the community.

“There is no Changing Places in Drogheda and only 17 nationwide. and we can do something about this today to advocate for your loved one, voice our views and have your say via email,” said Annette.

“This is our chance, this is our window of opportunity to make changes and amendments to the building regulations and insure Changing Places are mandatory in every public building of centre sizes, email the minister today at buildingstandards@housing.gov.ie and recommend him to amend the Part M building regulations to include Changing Place facilities before 5pm on 12th May, This will ensure that Drogheda gets a Changing Place on the town of Drogheda and enable individuals to have the same basic human rights, respect and dignity like everyone else”.

A Changing Place is a specialised bathroom for people with disabilities. It is a spacious 12meter squared (4m x 3m) bathroom with specialised equipment that includes a fixed ceiling hoist to hoist a person from their wheelchair onto an adult height adjustable table or hoist a person onto a toilet. The space is this facility can benefit multiply carers to assist in a persons complex hygiene needs. Users also benefit from the height adjustable sink. And a shower is an added bonus to any facility.

“‘WeAllGottaGo’ its part of our daily routine and we need to make it easy for people to access a suitable bathroom so they can be included in society,” added Annette.

“We are urging as many people as possible to take part in this public consultation and send an email to the department of housing to highlight how vitally important these facilities are to people with disabilities and their families. To show your support, members of the public can send an email to buildingstandards@housing.gov.ie to tell the Department there needs to be a Changing Places in the town.”