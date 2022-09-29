“We need to look at smarter ways to travel” – Cllr Pio Smith advocates to reduce climate emissions

“Over the past three years I have been working with engineers in Louth County Council RE Active Travel Measures for the Termonfeckin Rd, Drogheda," says Cllr Smith.

Labour Councillor, Pio Smith has said he believes “we need to look at smarter ways to travel, ways that will reduce our climate emissions while enhancing our well being.”

This comes following the continued and growing traffic congestion on routes such as the Termonfeckin Road, Ballymakenny Road, Marsh Road aad Dublin Road, creating long delays at peak times.

“Over the past three years I have been working with engineers in Louth County Council RE Active Travel Measures for the Termonfeckin Rd, Drogheda,” says Cllr Smith. “Many people have relatives buried in the new cemetery at Newtown and would like to visit the cemetery by walking or cycling.”

At this juncture, Louth County Council Active Travel Section have secured €110K from the National Transport Agency in 2022 to develop a detailed design of a high quality cycle and walking infrastructure from Newtown Cross Cemetery to St. Joseph’s Secondary School.

It is proposed to provide a segregated cycle path and footpath for a length of 1.1Km.

As part of the overall scheme, new pedestrian crossing points along the route will be provided.

"I would expect that detailed proposal will be well developed by the end of Q4 2022 to enable Louth County Council to secure funding from the National Transport Agency to take the project to construction stage in 2024.

“Staff in Louth County Council have worked hard on this project and are to be congratulated for bringing it so far so quickly.

"When this project is complete it will greatly enhance the area, allowing people to keep active in a safe manner and enabling young people to safely cycle to school and reduce car emissions. A win for all of us”