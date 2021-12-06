“We haven’t even got a footpath” – Planning permission causes outrage from Liscorrie Residents

Louth County Council has granted planning permission to Moffat Investment Holding to construct a vehicular and pedestrian link road at the bog lanes through Liscorrie housing estate, creating a ring road from the Twenties and Moneymore.

Residents in Liscorrie housing estate are appalled by the Council’s decision, which is expected to create increased traffic chaos to the already heavy congested Crosslanes, Beechmount and the Ballymackenny areas. It has been noted that there are already huge volumes of traffic in this area with new housing estates already being constructed in the Ballymackenny area.

Independent Cllr. Declan Power said, “I am amazed at Louth County Council’s decision to allow this vehicular access and pedestrian link through the bog lanes at Liscorrie housing estate.”

Louth County Council received 43 objections for this planning application. It was announced that 517 houses will be built in the area, having received planning permission based on the approval of PANCR.

"I spoke to the developers agents Brady-Hughes before submissions for this proposed new link road and I was told that this was gong to alleviate traffic on Crosslanes. In my opinion, this is the complete opposite. All this will do is create another route into a new development at Liscorrie and Moneymore, with traffic still coming onto Crosslanes, causing traffic chaos. In addition, we have the ambulance service rushing to the Lourdes Hospital at Crosslanes with life or death situations and a hospital car park that has over 1,000 cars each day to add to the traffic madness.”

Spokesperson for Liscorrie Residents Association, Margaret Hoey said, “We are bitterly disappointed by the decision of Louth County Council. The bog lanes is not located beside the estate; it goes through it. We are incredibly concerned for the health and safety of our children who play in the area.”

"We are incredibly angry and upset that the Council have completely overlooked and disregarded the objections. We had asked for certain information to be given to us and submitted in advance and they’ve just completely ignored all of our concerns.”

Margaret Hoey continued, "We haven’t even got a footpath in one particular area allowing the children to safely walk to school. It took four years for over 100 properties to be completed, how long will it take for 517 properties to be built?”

The area was already at capacity in 2014, since then, the expansion of the hospital has occurred, with a new psychiatric unit built on the Cross Lanes.

Cllr. Power continued, “I have spoken to many residents in this area, and nobody is anti-housing. Unfortunately, it is the lack of proper infrastructure. I can’t understand why the Council didn’t encourage vehicular access at Rosehall roundabout, close to retail parks and the M1 and begin the first phase of PANCR project that would send out a strong message to the people of Drogheda.”

"For Louth County Council to commit to the Government’s ‘Housing for All Programme,’ they (The Government) need to provide the funding or insist that the developers fund the PANCR project. The traffic chaos and quality of life for those living in the area will only worsen if proper infrastructure is not there. Drogheda is being squeezed to the max and will continue to suffocate.”

Liscorrie Residents Association will be appealing the decision made by Louth Co. Council and will submit to An Bord Pleanala within the next week.