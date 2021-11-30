We gotta get a message to Ed Sheeran!

The parents of a Drogheda boy with a severe intellectual disability are hoping for a Christmas miracle to get a message to global superstar Ed Sheeran and thank him for the difference he makes to their child.

Kaleb Matthews is six years old, and even though he is non-verbal, non-mobile and has epilepsy, he lights up when he hears the music of the chart-topping singer.

“We honestly can’t explain it, but we’ve recently discovered that Kaleb has a love of Ed Sheeran songs, and the level of excitement in him when he hears his music, or sees him on the television just melts my heart,” says his mam Marie Matthews. “He has a great hearty laugh and really tries his hardest to bop away to the songs, even if I ask him will I play Ed Sheeran, he lights up like a Christmas tree.”

Kaleb lives in Newtown Meadows with his parents Marie and David, and his brothers Christian (9), Benjamin (3) and Jacob (2).

"I know this is a long shot, but I’m hoping someone might read this and have someway of getting in touch with Ed so I can let him know how thankful I am that his music has brought my son out of his shell,” says Marie. “We’ve had a couple of years with Kaleb where he wasn’t interacting with anyone, and it’s only in the last couple of weeks that we noticed every time he hears an Ed Sheeran song, he has this massive smile, that radiates the room.”

A pupil of Drumcar school, he has started to come out of his shell in the past few years, but it’s nothing compared to hearing a bit of Ed!

"We have bought him every sensory toy to get him to interact, but from the very first note of one of Ed’s songs, his head starts to nod, and he’s bopping away to it,” says Marie. “It was my own Mam’s friend who suggested getting a message to Ed to let him know how special he is.

"I wouldn’t even know where to begin and I’d love to see Kaleb’s little face if he got a message or song back.”

If Ed Sheeran is reading this, contact AComyn@drogheda-independent.ie or Marie on

mariebyrne25@gmail.com!!