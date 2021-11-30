Louth

We gotta get a message to Ed Sheeran!

Only Ed Sheeran's singing brings little Caleb Matthews out of his shell. Expand
Alison Comyn

The parents of a Drogheda boy with a severe intellectual disability are hoping for a Christmas miracle to get a message to global superstar Ed Sheeran and thank him for the difference he makes to their child.

Kaleb Matthews is six years old, and even though he is non-verbal, non-mobile and has epilepsy, he lights up when he hears the music of the chart-topping singer.

