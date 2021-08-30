“We gave it everything we had” says delighted silver-medalist Eve

28 August 2021; Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal of Ireland with their silver medals during the Women's B 3000 metre Individual Pursuit final medal ceremony at the Izu Velodrome on day four during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Shizuoka, Japan. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The year long delay to their Paralympic dream certainly had a silver lining for Eve McCrystal and Katie George Dunlevy who finished second in the B 3,000m individual pursuit at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

North Louth woman Eve is a tandem partner for Katie-George, a visually impaired athlete, and as a team they have become one of Ireland’s must successful sporting pairings.

The talented duo are best known for their road racing prowess, so to win a place on the podium at the indoor cycling events was a real surprise indeed when they began their Tokyo journey with a silver medal and an incredible new world record!

‘It was one of those days when you’re on the pedals and everything flows,’ said Eve after the medal winning performance. “They don’t come around too often, so I am delighted it happened on the biggest stage.’

She said they “gave it everything we had” adding “Silver means the absolute world to us.’

Katie-George said she was “in a bit of shock” following the race, adding: “It is absolutely amazing. If someone said to me before that I would get a medal in the pursuit I would never have thought it in my wildest dreams. We were hoping to do a good ride and get a PB. To get that and a world record, I’m just speechless.”

As a team they used the year long delay in the Games being held to their advantage, with Katie moving to North Louth during lockdown last year so they could continue their training uninterrupted.

Eve told The Argus that this ‘solid block of training” was something they might not otherwise have had. She added that no matter what the Games – which will be their last – would bring, she was ‘immensely proud of us as a pairing.”

Tributes to the duo were led by President Michael D Higgins, who said their achievement was a “remarkable” one.

He tweeted “My warmest congratulations to Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal who won silver in the B 3000m Individual Pursuit, adding to their remarkable record when representing @TeamIreland

The celebrations of the last few days have given way now to renewed determination for the team as they turn their attention to the road events, with a time-trial event today (Tuesday) and Friday’s road-race.