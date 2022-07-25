‘We didn’t have much, but we shared everything’ Fatima estate celebrates 70th anniversary

The new 'Fatima 70 Celebration' book is available now

“We didn’t have much, but we shared everything” sums up the community spirit which people in Fatima grew up with, says the committee behind the ‘Fatima 70 Celebration’.

For the last ten months the dedicated group of locals, and former residents of the Dundalk housing estate, have been compiling photographs, gathering memories, and planning a four day weekend long celebration of events which will kick off this Friday, August 29th.

To commemorate the milestone anniversary, a ‘Fatima 70 Celebration’ book has also been published, packed full of the faces, names and events, which made it such a popular place to live.

"We put a call out to people last October and November,” said Alice Mulholland from the This is Fatima 70 committee.

"The response was just unbelievable, there were over 500 photographs handed in, and so many home videos, and personal stories shared,” said Alice.

Generations of families who called Fatima ‘home’ since 1970 are included in the eye catching catalogue of photographs.

The book details the fascinating history of the estate, where the first residents moved in 1951 to ‘Fatima Park’ followed in 1952 with Fatima Court seeing its first families arrive, and a year later Fatima Drive.

Most of the tenants were in their early thirties, and had families of around three children. By all accounts, it didn’t take long for neighbours to become friends, and a new community spirit was born.

That sense of shared community was evident with traditional skills shared to build walls, sheds and footpaths for extra space and access.

Young families delighted in the open space to play and make friends, and soon there were lifelong friendships being formed among the children who spent many weeks, months and years on the green at Fatima court.

"So many of the pictures we came across had large groups of children in them, all huddled on one doorstep. That wasn’t because they were all one family, but more so that we all lived in each others houses!” says Kevin ‘Jock’ McArdle.

"Not many people had a television in the early years, but those who did, we all congregated there. We didn’t have much, but we shared everything.”

A series of community projects saw residents from across the estate join forces, the first of which was the statue of Our Lady of Fatima in the park, followed by the formation of a local school, which was opened under the Sisters of St. Louis in 1953.

No tribute to Fatima would be complete without highlighting An tAthair Pol Mc Seain. By forming Commann Ogra Noamh Moninne, he gave the youth of Fatima a new found love for the sport of hurling, which was a relatively unusual activity for a Dundalk housing estate. This also led to the launch of the very first All Ireland Poc Fada.

Other community activities began to flourish, including angling, which saw locals enjoy the beauty of the adjacent Toberona River.

With the moving of Dundalk Rugby Club to the nearby Mill Road in 1969, the area really was opening up to a wide range of sports and activities, including the Fatima Pigeon Fanciers, the Dundalk and District Brown Trout and Salmons Anglers Association, and later the Castletown Belles Women’s Football Club.

The role that the Faughart Credit Union played in the lives of so many families in Fatima is also chronicled in the book.

The Fatima 70 celebrations begin with a memorial mass in Fatima church on Friday at 6.30pm, and continue with a host of a street activities throughout the weekend.

A sold out reunion night is being held in Clan naGael GFC club on Saturday night, where a selection of home videos will be played, highlighting the many memories shared of this much loved estate.

For full details of the weekend of events, check out ‘Fatima 70 Celebrations’ on Facebook.