We did it! Moneymore Creche proudly shows off new kitchen

Centre Manager Lisa Cleary (far right) explains to Minister Helen McEntee and local Deputy Fergus O'Dowd what they do in the Moneymore Childcare Centre. Also pictured are board members Gemma Wilson and Edel Fairtlough.

Board member Edel Fairtclugh and creche manager Lisa Cleary welcome Minster for Justice Helen McEntee and Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd to see their new kitchen.

Seen here with Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, alll the children and staff love their swanky new kitchen!

Champagne bubbles were replaced by a good cup of tea and fresh buns, but it didn’t matter, as it was made in a shiny new kitchen!

The occasion was the first official opening of the brand new facility at Moneymore Community Creche on Thursday morning, where Minster for Justice Helen McEntee not only cut the ribbon on the beautiful new kitchen, she was also a big hit with the children too!

It was her department through the Drogheda Implementation Board that provided €48,000 in funding, when added to their GoFundme campaign which raised €7,113 Louth County Council and Louth County Council’s contribution of €11,000.00 from their Community Enhancement programme, brought the total to over €70,000; more than enough to pay for the much-needed upgrade to the kitchen.

"It was great to welcome the Minster and show her around, as without her help, we might not have been able to pay for the refurbishment,” said staff member Gemma Wilton. “We also had local TD Fergus O’Dowd, as well as Grainne Berrill and Michael Keogh from the Implementation Board and Paddy Donnelly from LCC, and a representative from LMETB, who were also great supporters.”

Margaret Reilly from Grand Designs Kitchens – who gave a generous reduction in the cost – couldn’t make it on the day, but will hopefully be there for a second launch for other sponsors.

As featured in the Drogheda Independent in July and November of last year, the kitchen which provides such a the vital service, was in dire need of modernisation, and a call was put out to the public to raise money.

“When we opened first, we only had a small number of children but 14 years on, we have over 70 children who get breakfast, hit dinners and two snacks a day,” adds Gemma, who works alongside creche manager and board members Lisa Cleary and Edel Fairtclough.

"It is a beautiful new kitchen and Ann our chef is delighted with herself, and we are really grateful to everyone who donated and funded it for us and the children.”

Local TD Fergus O’Dowd said he was absolutely delighted for Lisa and the team in the centre, as they have worked so hard to develop the centre to where it is today.

“It was great to see the staff and children working away in such a warm and friendly environment. With the help of my colleague Minister Helen McEntee, who approved €38k towards the creche’s new kitchen project in November, alongside the support of the LMETB, the Drogheda Implementation Board and the local fundraising efforts the kitchen project has now become a reality,” he said.

“Local company AWS also stepped up last November by approving very welcome funding to develop their garden facilities through the AWS Community Fund and the welcome developments will add another level of support and comfort to the centre’s already impressive offerings and I want to congratulate everyone involved”.