We are sailing! Teens from Louth and Meath return from week long trip on the high seas

Following a very dull and isolated COVID-induced two years for local youngsters, Drogheda Port Company was thrilled to welcome the return of the Drogheda Sail Training Bursary programme with the arrival of the Brian Boru sailing vessel at Fiddle Case Pier on June 6th. Teens between 15-17yrs from schools and youth groups within Louth and Meath were never so happy to wave goodbye to home comforts!

Early morning on June 6th, ten very eager and adventure-starved teens boarded Brian Boru at Fiddle Case Pier , they were greeted by their Skipper and crew and quickly got to work with the safety briefing and emergency drills.

Afterwards they began to get acquainted with one another, found a home for their belongings and assisted the Captain in preparing the ship for the week ahead. At 1100hrs precisely they departed Drogheda on a voyage of discovery, not only about life at sea but about themselves.

Over the next five days, this group of budding sailors worked as a team, learning and growing in confidence with every nautical mile. From scrubbing decks, preparing meals, keeping watch and writing logs these trainees were flat out.

Along the way they took in some wonderful views of the coastline, citing Lambay as their favourite spot where they enjoyed well-earned relaxation time, swimming and enjoying the real beauty of life at sea. Great friendships were now forming. There was such pent -demand from teenagers to get back out on a sail training voyage, they had heard great things about the whole experience from previous trainees and were raring to give it a go.

"Our young people needed this after an isolated two years, personal development is crucial at this age and we are thrilled that this fantastic sailing bursary is now back up and running again’, said Nessa Lally of Drogheda Port Company.

The Brian Boru arrived back to Drogheda on Friday morning 10th where trainees received a warm welcome home at Harbourville, from family, friends and the hugely important sponsors of this scheme; Irish Cement, Fast Terminals, Louth County Council and Drogheda Port Company.

The Captain and trainees amused the crowd with funny and heart-warming stories before thanking all who made their experience possible.

The sponsors in association with Sail Training Ireland presented trainees with a certificate of achievement and congratulated them on this challenging adventure. The trainees should be very proud of themselves.

A further ten local trainees are currently out at sea, some on Brian Boru and others on a bigger training vessel Pelican of London. Drogheda Port Company looks forward to hosting a second presentation when all trainees have arrived home tired but happy!