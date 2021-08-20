Water pressure issues in north Louth continue

Water pressure issues in north Louth are continuing this week, following repairs to a water pump that failed due to a power surge,

Irish Water and Louth County Council confirmed that works have been ongoing to repair a pump in Ardtullybeg water treatment plant that failed due a power surge last weekend caused by a struck ESB pole.

The impact of the failure was felt in homes and businesses in a wide area across north Louth, from Lordship to Omeath.

Although extensive works were carried out last week, many people were reporting continuing low water pressure.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said these issues were “temporary” and should soon be resolved.

"While these works are ongoing water supply to Carlingford is being temporary supplemented by water from the Rath reservoir which supplies Cooley. Due to the temporary increased demand on Rath reservoir and because water now has to travel further through the network to reach Carlingford, some customers will experience temporary low water pressure.

‘Irish Water is working at this time with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.’

Problems had arisen at the treatment plant when the power was restored, as the power surge had caused a pump in both water treatment plants to overload and fail.

This led to what Irish Water said were “unplanned water outages” for customers in Carlingford, Rath North, Cooley and Ardtully Beg areas.