Water disruption likely at Greenmount works in Mid Louth

Residents of Castlebelligham, Dunleer, Annagassan and surrounding areas are being advised that they may experience temporary low water pressure and/or loss of supply until 10am Thursday February 24th.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Louth County Council, advises customers supplied by Greenmount Water Treatment Plant of potential disruption due to improvement works. Works will involve the replacement of a pump to improve operations but may temporarily impact production at the plant and reservoir levels.

When works are completed it may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers as water refills the reservoir and network. It is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

“Irish Water and Louth County Council understands the inconvenience caused when these type of works occur and thanks customers for their patience as work to improve operations at the plant,” said Michael Cunniffe, Irish Water. “We will work to restore full supply as quickly as possible following the pump replacement.”

He says that their customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact Irish Water on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For further updates please see the Irish Water website www.water.ie.