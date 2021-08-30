Water disruption for north Louth customers

Irish Water is advising customers in parts of the Cooley peninsula that there may be further disruption to the water supply due to on-going works this week.

Customers in Ardtullymore, Cooley and surrounding areas will experience water outages and/or low water pressure on Tuesday 31 August and Wednesday 1 September between 9am and 6.pm daily due to essential works.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience caused when works occur and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works to secure water for customers in these areas.” Donal Heaney, Irish Water said



Irish Water is working at this time with their local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.



The latest updates on these works will be available on the supply and service section of our website https://www.water.ie. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1800 278 278. Customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.