Watch for Garry’s moving artwork...

Drogheda Arts Festival is back this week with an exclusive programme of live events across the town with street theatre, family fun and visual arts. The festival, which is supported by Louth County Council and The Arts Council kicked off on the June bank holiday weekend and continues into September.

The Festival, which celebrates all that is great about arts and culture, is programmed and produced, by a voluntary team comprised of creatives, arts practitioners and professionals from across the county led by Collette Farrell, Director of Droichead Arts Centre and Paul Hayes, Director of An Tain Arts Centre in Dundalk.

Collette Farrell is excited to host a number of live events this week “Programming the arts festival this year has been a huge challenge. Our team of volunteers have been working hard planning behind the scenes, constantly trying to keep up with the ongoing easing and changing of restrictions. Drogheda Arts Festival exists to engage, challenge and entertain audiences through an eclectic mix of creative works across all art forms and for all ages, and we look forward to a future where this remains our core value.’

Paul Hayes commented “Support of local professional artists continues and is so important this year, with creative practitioners from the North East represented across the programme of activity. This year’s Drogheda Arts Festival Commission recipient is visual artist Garry Maguire, whose sculptural offsite public artwork, Transferring Perspectives will move through Drogheda, changing to suit its environment”

Garry Maguire’s work is made up of a series of vertical wooden posts that follow a sort of predetermined line or sequence that visually, has a beginning and an end. The direction of the line is one that has been predetermined too in relation to the surrounding environment, instinctively moving forward. Feeling what is right there and then at that moment in time, a brief one.

The locations for this piece of sculptural work are various sites along the river including Baltray, Donor’s Green, The Dale, Buttergate, Dominic’s Park, and the Ramparts. For each day that the work is in place, it will be photographed and recorded while being repositioned. It is hoped that members of the public will begin to engage with the artist Garry Maguire, enquiring about the work and assist in the repositioning the work for themselves.

Garry Maguire explained that Transferring Perspectives is “The moving from one place to another of three-dimensional objects on a 2d surface. It is however, about so much more than that. Line, direction, movement, spatial awareness and relationship are all essential ingredients that go to make up this new artwork.

“For me though the most important aspect is observation and the process of simply observing what is around us and not just looking outwards but also inwards too ... to that feeling, that emotive response... it is the nature of this work to evoke that response from the observer. The artwork I hope is a mechanism or catalyst to trigger the process of how we look and perhaps ask questions within ourselves as to why we don't look more often. As the posts move and weave forward vertically they begin to engage with the surrounding space by slowly moving from one side to another fixed to a position in time. There is a sort of kineticism to the work but in reverse. It is not that the piece of work moves, but rather it is the movement of the observer that bring about the various effects of line, direction, light and shadow. It is, dare I say, an artefact of intrigue wonder and play on the senses,” commented Garry.

Other Drogheda Arts Festival events to look forward to include Big Telly’s Right Up Your Street from 12 – 14 August and Justice: Never Enough by Abigail O’Brien, a new exhibition from Highlanes Gallery will be in the former Methodist Church on Laurence Street from 4 September – 2 October. And Thirtythree-45 in association with Droichead Arts Centre is producing a podcast sound/music series called “Where are they now?” which will be broadcast on ‘thirtythree-45’s’ website, Droichead Arts Centre’s podcast platform, and internet radio over August and September.