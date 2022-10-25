Watch as Deirdre Gogarty sends thanks for campaign to erect statue in her hometown in Louth

Ireland’s first female boxing world champion Deirdre Gogarty says she is thrilled and honoured by the campaign to immortalise her with a statue in Drogheda.

The Deirdre Gogarty Legacy Committee is lobbying and fundraising for a statue of the pioneering athlete to be erected, setting a target of €100,000.

The idea also received a big thumbs up from Katie Taylor, who used to write to Deirdre as a budding young boxer.