Warrior Santa! Hannah brings the gift of joy to Children’s Ward

The hard working staff of the Children's Ward were delighted to received the gifts.

Hannah Donnelly has been behind the Toy Appeal for many years.

Some extra smiles have been put on the faces of the boys and girls of the Children’s Ward in Our Lady of Lourdes hospital thanks to former patient Hannah Donnelly.

Our very own Warrior Princess helped to collect hundreds of toys for the children for whom Christmas is another day being cared for by the doctors and nurses on the 5th floor.

“Thank you so much to everyone who donated to Hannah’s toy appeal – you were all so kind this year I think we definitely collected more than last year’s big collection,” said organiser Charlene Gerrard.

“Special thanks to Nicola Bedford who rallied her friends together and donated an amazing 26 of these gifts and a big thank you to Natalie Kelly who donated extra gifts from Drogheda Dolls Christmas collection too.”

Last year nursing staff Heather said the collection lasted through the year until the summer and children who unexpectedly end up in hospital and may be scared will be happy to receive a toy that will hopefully distract them.

“Unfortunately due to COVID, Hannah couldn't come with us to deliver the gifts but she got to see the nurses via face time and make sure we were doing the job right,” laughs Charlene.